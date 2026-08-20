Local landowners looking to build resilience against extreme weather can gain practical insights during a free farm tour hosted by the Greta Valley Landcare Group this Sunday, 23 August.

Running from 10:00am to 12:00pm, the tour will visit two properties across Greta West and Upper Lurg to showcase various shade and shelter assets.

Led alongside Agriculture Victoria’s Kylie Macreadie, the event will offer practical advice on designing and managing native farm plantings.

Attendees will learn how targeted shelter can reduce wind impact, provide critical livestock shade in extreme temperatures, protect pastures, boost beneficial insect populations, and improve farm biodiversity and visual amenity.

Registration is essential for the free event, and a light lunch will be provided.

The exact meeting location will be confirmed upon registering online at events.humanitix.com/greta-valley-tour-shade-and-shelter or by contacting Penny on 0427 613 970 or via email at penny@ovenslandcarenetwork.org.au.