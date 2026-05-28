Wangaratta Library joined venues across Australia taking part in National Simultaneous Storytime at noon on Wednesday.

The annual event offers Australian children the chance to enjoy the same story at the same time, while also championing the nation's authors and illustrators.

An initiative of the Australian Library and Information Association, National Simultaneous Storytime aims to highlight the importance of reading and literacy, and bring communities together through the joy of stories.

The book selected for this year's focus was 'Luna Roo: The Kangaroo Baller', written by Adam Jackson and Adrian Lloyd, and illustrated by Jake Minton.

Chosen from 84 submissions from publishers around Australia, it tells the story of spirited kangaroo Luna and her friends as they chase their football dreams across the outback, blending action, teamwork and fun to inspire young readers.

The ALIA selected the book "because it captures the spirit of rising to a challenge with heart and grit", as Luna navigates nerves, tricky opponents and unexpected hurdles, to build courage, self-belief and resilience.

At the Wangaratta Library, a group of St Patrick's Primary School students joined in the national collective reading event, as the library's children's and youth services officer Tanya Hopper read the book to them.

Six-year-old Harper Newton, who was joined by younger sister Milla (3) for the event, said she'd enjoyed 'Luna Roo', especially hearing about the goals scored by the animals in their game of soccer.