Rural City of Wangaratta councillors have agreed to reallocate $150,000 - originally listed in council's budget for architecture design on a proposed Wareena Park community hub - to explore the viability of relocating the Wangaratta Library to the city's Government Centre. Councillors and council officers were at pains during Tuesday's meeting to reiterate that the project considering the possibility of moving the library from its current Docker Street base, which is owned by GOTAFE, to the council-owned Government Centre did not mean the relocation would happen. "People have jumped straight to the conclusion that we are packing up the library and moving it in here, and that is certainly not the case," new deputy mayor Tania Maxwell said. Cr Allison Winters said: "supporting the exploration of an idea is not the same as committing to its delivery". Director of sustainability and culture Stephen Swart said while the library currently operated in the leased building, 1000 square metres of vacant space existed within the Government Centre, due to government departments moving out - in many instances into government-owned buildings. He said it was the possibility of utilising this space that would be explored through the project. However, the decision at Tuesday's council meeting was not unanimous. New mayor Harvey Benton and councillors Harry Bussell, Irene Grant and Dave Fuller voted in favour of the reallocation of funds to see the design process proceed, while councillors Maxwell, Winters and Ashley Fitzpatrick called for the move to be delayed - both to gauge future funding opportunities after this weekend's state election, and to allow for more community consultation. The motion was carried, but Cr Winters asked for a division on the issue. The decision came after almost 40 minutes of question time from the public gallery, including input from representatives of the Friends of Wangaratta Library and Goulburn and North East Arts Alliance. Speaking on behalf of the Friends, Elaine Jacobsen urged councillors to delay the decision until the New Year, and to undertake more thorough consultation with the community. Local resident Michael O'Sullivan questioned the suitability of moving the library into the Government Centre, raising concerns about parking and accessibility. Cassandra Pollock spoke on behalf of the Goulburn and North East Arts Alliance, warning that relocation of the library could potentially impact the future of the Bainz Gallery exhibition space, and called for consultation before any funding was committed. Other locals challenged council's reasoning for investigating a move, given the library's popularity and the existence of a 10-year lease on the current facility, and asked why the funding was being diverted from the Wareena Park project, the latter a concern that was shared by Cr Maxwell. Acting director community and infrastructure Ben Thomas said the $150,000 had originally been allocated in the budget to update drawings for the Wareena Park community facility, which has previously been mooted as a potential new home for the Wangaratta Senior Citizens Club. "If we were to build this, we'd need the architect to sign off on the drawings; unfortunately, since those drawings were completed that architectural firm is no longer operating, and money was allocated to re-do the drawings (with a currently operating architect)," he said. However, Mr Swart said the project was postponed, as it was less likely to be grant-funded through state or federal government in the short-term than a potential library/community hub project. Cr Grant, who moved the recommendation to reallocate the $150,000, said this was "only the beginning of the discussion". "This is aimed at looking at the best use of the facilities we have available, and at this stage I'm very, very confident and comfortable with the fact that a proposal doesn't exist; we just need to look at what we can do with what we've got," she said. "So (it will be) a stepped approach, consultation will continue, and we'll work with the community to get the best outcome." Friends of Wangaratta Library member Claire Russell, who also spoke at Tuesday's meeting, said the group had had two meetings with council so far about the design project, and would continue those discussions. She said she felt more frustrated after Tuesday's meeting than before it, with no timeline around the project feeding community concern, and leaving locals "sitting in the unknown". "We will be meeting again as a group soon, to discuss it," she said. Tenders for the design work to consider a potential library move close on 3 December.