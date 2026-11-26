A busy week preparing for its most recent Grab a Grocery event also saw local emergency food relief service Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring hold its annual general meeting. The 14 November iteration of the Grab a Grocery program - which encourages locals to add something extra to their grocery shop to be donated to LF-CC and distributed to those in need - collected groceries and a small amount of cash donations to the value of $6542. The AGM was held on the Thursday prior to the collection, and with such a strong level of community support behind it, LF-CC has launched into another year with its existing committee remaining at the helm. In addition to regular community support, LF-CC has received a number of grants over the past year to assist in its work. These included $7500 from the Into Our Hands Community Foundation; a Rural City of Wangaratta community sponsorship grant which will provide $10,000 per year for three years to assist in the purchase of perishable items for the food pantry; and a $12,500 state government grant from the Minister for Volunteers and Carers' Community Food Security Program, to cover the wages of the LF-CC office administrator. Anita Walker, who has returned as chairperson following her first year in the role, said the service was an example of "local people caring for local people", with these grants and other donations helping to make that possible. She said the fact the service's committee had remained the same provided stability as the service continued beyond a year of change, including establishing a new location at the Greta Road Salvation Army Corps base. The service also secured a new auspice body, Wesleyan Community Care, and operates from the Greta Road base on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 12 noon, with the continued support of nine local churches - Cathedral Anglican parish, Wangaratta West and the Warbys Anglican parish, Uniting Church, Wesleyan Methodist Church, Enjoy Church, Presbyterian Church, Lutheran Church, Wangaratta Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Wangaratta Salvation Army Corps. Since the service returned to operation in early March, it has assisted 785 adults and children in need of emergency food relief, amid a challenging cost-of-living climate, with 698 volunteer hours poured into the in-demand initiative. One of those volunteers, Myra Clayden, was recognised during the 12 November AGM, when she was awarded a life membership from the group. "Myra has volunteered on the committee for more than 10 years, and has gone above and beyond with her dedication for Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring," Ms Walker said. "I was thrilled to be able to present her life membership." Ms Walker said while the service was "ticking along really well", its greatest need was a vehicle suitable for transporting large amounts of food and donations. "At the moment, we are using volunteer vehicles, but while we have ideas and plans to expand the service, we would need a vehicle suitable for the purpose to enable that to happen," she said. "The need for the service is growing all the time, and every week we see clients who have never reached out for help before. "Any donated funds that could be used to purchase a vehicle to assist us would really be appreciated." For more information about Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring, visit https://wesleyancommunitycare.au/projects/loaves-fishes-christians-caring/