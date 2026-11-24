Five simple questions every artist should ask when mixing colour are: “Is it lighter? Is it darker? Is it redder? Is it yellower? Or is it bluer?” These five simple questions became a recurring theme during a lively two-day oil painting workshop with Australian landscape artist Kathy Ellem, hosted by the Wangaratta Artists Society (WAS) on 21–22 November. Held at The Studio in Tone Road, Wangaratta, the workshop brought artists together to explore the art of seeing colour, understanding tonal values and creating convincing depth in their paintings. Working from Australian landscape references featuring magnificent gum trees, sheep and reflections in water, participants discovered that successful landscape painting involves far more than simply matching colours. Kathy encouraged artists to continually compare their paint mixtures with the colours they were trying to achieve, asking themselves whether each mixture needed to be lighter, darker, redder, yellower or bluer. Rather than guessing, participants learnt to make deliberate adjustments, developing a greater understanding of how colours relate to one another. Kathy also introduced artists to a structured approach known as the filing system, which she learnt from renowned Australian landscape artist John Wilson. The method involves organising a landscape into different planes of distance, with each area having its own range of colours, tonal values and temperatures. As the landscape recedes, colours become progressively cooler, lighter and more subdued, while the foreground allows for stronger contrasts, warmer colours and richer pigments. Participants also learnt to mix their own chromatic greys, using subtle adjustments in colour to create atmospheric perspective. Kathy demonstrated how an overly warm or bright colour in the distance can appear to jump forward, disrupting the illusion of depth. Learning to recognise and correct these relationships became an important part of the weekend. Her practical demonstrations also emphasised confident brushwork, keeping colours fresh and avoiding overworking the paint. Throughout the workshop, participants were encouraged to develop their own artistic interpretations rather than simply reproduce the tutor’s work. The results were a wonderful variety of paintings, each reflecting the individual artist’s response to the Australian landscape. At the conclusion of the workshop, Kathy generously donated her completed demonstration painting to the Wangaratta Artists Society Inc. The painting, depicting sheep beside a reflective waterway beneath magnificent Australian gum trees, provides a lasting example of the techniques shared throughout the weekend. The society extends its sincere appreciation to Kathy for her generosity, enthusiasm and willingness to share her knowledge and experience. The workshop was also an opportunity for members to enjoy two days of friendship, lively conversation and creative discovery. Following the success of the weekend, WAS is planning to invite Kathy Ellem back in 2027 for a workshop dedicated specifically to colour. Building on the techniques explored during this year’s workshop, the proposed program will give participants an opportunity to further develop their understanding of colour mixing, colour relationships and their application in painting. Further details will be announced once arrangements are confirmed. WAS regularly hosts workshops, exhibitions and creative activities, welcoming artists of all abilities. For further information about the society and upcoming workshops, visit www.wangartists.org.au.