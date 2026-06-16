Greta, Cheshunt and Eldorado communities will all benefit from the Victorian government's Tiny Towns Fund.

Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes confirmed the trio were among almost 50 recipients across the Northern Victoria region to share in round three funding.

It is to provide a $36,653 kitchen refurbishment at the Greta Sporting Complex, $25,978 Cheshunt Community Hall roof repair, and $48,000 for playground equipment for Eldorado Centennial Park Reserve.

Across the state, round three of the $20 million fund will deliver grants of between $5000 to $50,000 to 157 projects in 151 towns with fewer than 5000 people.

Minister for Regional Development, Michaela Settle, said some of Victoria’s best communities are also our smallest, and the Tiny Towns Fund is helping make sure they have the facilities and infrastructure they need to thrive.

“Labor is proud to back our smallest towns because we know strong regional communities are built through sustained investment, not cuts,” he said.

Minister Settle said most projects are being delivered by local workers and businesses, backing regional supply chains and economic growth.

Ms Symes congratulated all local recipients.

“The fund is just one of the many examples of our $50 billion investment in regional Victoria since 2014," she said.

"We are a government that continues to invest in regional Victoria, and we always will.”