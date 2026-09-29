Local girl guide to receive national award

Oxley’s Kit Senini has been recognised for her hours of volunteering and self-development with the Albury District Girl Guides with the Queens Guide Award, a peak achievement award for youth members of Girl Guides Australia. The 18-year-old said she had put in significant amount of effort and was so happy to be recognised for it. “My reaction when I found out was to tell everyone, I felt really proud of myself and almost couldn't believe I had done it,” she said. Kit, who has been involved with the Girl Guides for nine years, said she doesn’t remember exactly how she got involved, but her mum took her along one night and she enjoyed it so it became a regular part of her weeks, and the rest is history. The Queens Guide Award is the highest award a Girl Guide can achieve, and it took Kit three years to complete during which time her mum sadly passed away. The Queen’s Guide Award provides an opportunity for extraordinary personal development and greater self-awareness, made up of four components relating to six key skill areas. “To complete my award, I had to do some volunteering, I used my leadership experience with the air force cadets, I improved my patchworking skills, I conducted some minor environmental conservation projects, and I did lots of research about El Nino and La Nina weather systems as well as environmental efforts all over the world,” Kit said. “I also researched Girl Guides in different countries and facilitated some younger Girl Guides in learning about everything I had researched for the award.” Kit encouraged other girls to join Girl Guides and said it’s a great place to meet people and learn some important skills. Kit will be formally recognised for the award at ceremonies in Sydney and Albury in October.