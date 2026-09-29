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Local girl guide to receive national award

<p>HONOURED: Oxley\\u2019s Kit Senini is being recognised for her hours of volunteering and self-development with the Albury District Girl Guides with the Queens Guide Award, which took her three years to complete. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>HONOURED: Oxley\\u2019s Kit Senini is being recognised for her hours of volunteering and self-development with the Albury District Girl Guides with the Queens Guide Award, which took her three years to complete. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

HONOURED: Oxley’s Kit Senini is being recognised for her hours of volunteering and self-development with the Albury District Girl Guides with the Queens Guide Award, which took her three years to complete. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Kit Senini's three years of hard work has paid off with Queens Guide Award coming her way
September 29, 2026 • 06:00

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