Local young women in STEM encouraged to apply for Zonta award

Local women who demonstrate ground-breaking research, pioneering discoveries, and/or exemplary contributions to advancing knowledge and innovation in a science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) field of study are being encouraged to apply for Zonta Wangaratta's Women STEM Award with $500 up for grabs. For the second year running, Zonta Wangaratta is offering the award to young women, eligible applicants must be currently in their second year of an undergraduate program through to the final year of a graduate program. Zonta Wangaratta president Alison Grant said the club is delighted to offer this award once more. “Zonta Wangaratta very much recognises and thanks the students of the Cathedral College Wangaratta who donated funds they raised to Zonta Wangaratta making it possible for Zonta Wangaratta to offer this award.” The winner of the Zonta Wangaratta Award will receive $500 and the winning applicant is then entitled to enter the national award and international awards. Zonta Club of Wangaratta D23 UN coordinator, D23 STEM coordinator, D23 bylaws and resolutions committee member Elizabeth Wilson encouraged locals to apply. "Zonta encourages women to pursue education through the Zonta Women in STEM Award," she said. "Zonta International offers 16 international awards of US$5000 each and a complimentary one-year supporting membership in Zonta International for the next financial year. "The 2027 Zonta International STEM Award documentation is now available on the Zonta International Website." According to the Global Gender Gap Report (2023), women comprise only 29.2 per cent of the STEM workforce in 146 nations evaluated, showing women face challenges when pursuing STEM leadership roles. The goal of the Zonta Women in STEM Award is to uplift and recognise the incredible work being done by women in STEM fields and inspire other women to pursue education, careers and leadership roles in STEM fields. All local schools, colleges and businesses are encouraged to put forward applicants from their students or employees who fit the criteria as outlined in the application form. For further information and application documents, visit zonta.org/womeninstem or email zontawangaratta@gmail.com. Applications close for the local award on 27 November 2026.