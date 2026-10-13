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Local young women in STEM encouraged to apply for Zonta award

<p>LOCAL WINNER: Last year\\u2019s winner, Rutherglen veterinary science student Sarah White, being presented the award by Zonta Wangaratta\\'s Isabel Dunstan and Alison Grant. </p>\\n
<p>LOCAL WINNER: Last year\\u2019s winner, Rutherglen veterinary science student Sarah White, being presented the award by Zonta Wangaratta\\'s Isabel Dunstan and Alison Grant. </p>\\n

LOCAL WINNER: Last year’s winner, Rutherglen veterinary science student Sarah White, being presented the award by Zonta Wangaratta's Isabel Dunstan and Alison Grant.

Applications close for the local award on 27 November 2026.
Jordan Duursma
October 13, 2026 • 05:00

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