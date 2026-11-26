Gardening enthusiasts, novices and everyone in between are invited to attend a 'Community Food Swap and Share' at Park Lane Plant Nursery on Saturday 5 December from 9:30am to 11:30am. The pop-up event is open to experienced home gardeners and those just starting out. Participants are encouraged to bring along some of their garden produce to swap or simply share with others in the community. Plant seedlings, home bottled preserves and other related items are also welcome, and any excess food will be donated to those in need. Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability (WLS) president Tony Lane said increasing food sustainability and access is important for any community, particularly when cost of living pressures exist. "In rural communities, many people have large enough backyards to engage in some food growing, as their parents or grandparents have done," he said. Mr Lane said the trial aims to encourage home gardeners across the Wangaratta community to swap and share their produce, and to find out what works locally. "Food Swap and Share events are more common in small towns, but we now have an opportunity to trial this in Wangaratta and create other connections across community," he said. "As we establish this, we hope that many experience home gardeners respond. "The opportunity is also there for people who are just starting out on some backyard growing. "Hopefully these events turn out that people will stay and chat for a while, share some ideas and provide some advice." The event is hosted by WLS, an active member of the local Food Alliance, with $1000 in funding support from Gateway Health. WLS was one of nine community food projects across the Rural City of Wangaratta who received a funding boost through small grants from Gateway Health, with a focus on improving access to affordable, nourishing food and bringing people together. Wangaratta Community Garden in Wills Street also holds a food swap on the fourth Sunday of each month from 10am, and Emily Scott has already started a food swap stall at 100 Rowan Street. WLS thanks Park Lane Nursery for providing the venue.