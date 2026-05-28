Bruck Textiles and Wilson Fabrics not only celebrated 80 and 100 years of respective operations at the anniversary luncheon in Wangaratta last week, they also celebrated those who've watched the company grow from its early days.

Among the four staff members acknowledged was Wendy Dougan, who was met with a roar of applause for her 50-year service with the accounts department in Tasmania.

Those who have had the privilege of working alongside Wendy know her not only for her professionalism, but also her kindness, reliability and willingness to support others.

Wendy said the acknowledgement was unexpected, but she was nonetheless appreciative.

"I'm actually retiring, but it was a bit of a shock," she said.

"I was rather embarrassed, but it was lovely."

The room also gave Col Braden his flowers for 49 years of working in the warehouse.

Over the years, Col has been a dependable and respected member of the warehousing team, contributing not only through experience and knowledge but also through hard work and reliability.

"I came straight out of school in '77... straight here to the administration building and just worked as a general office boy," he said.

"Then I went into a little bit of accounts, payroll, costing, printing."

After 20 years in the office, Col decided to get out onto the ground, working operating forklifts for more than 25 years now.

For both employees, their favourite part of the job was the people.

"I spent a lot of time on the community social club," Col said.

"We were really strong... had functions all the time.

"Back in the 80s and 90s, we'd be spending $10-12,000 just on the Christmas party.

"They were good times, real good times."

Dean Baigent was also recognised for his 45-year tenure with Wilson Fabrics as Queensland sales manager, while Scott Parker (absent) marked 47 years at the weaving department.