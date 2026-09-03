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Lyster Opera brings Don Giovanni to Milawa

<p>EXPERIENCE THE DRAMA: Don Giovanni follows a wealthy nobleman whose appetite for pleasure and conquest knows no limits, and who leaves chaos wherever he goes. PHOTO: Phil Thomson</p>\\n
<p>EXPERIENCE THE DRAMA: Don Giovanni follows a wealthy nobleman whose appetite for pleasure and conquest knows no limits, and who leaves chaos wherever he goes. PHOTO: Phil Thomson</p>\\n

EXPERIENCE THE DRAMA: Don Giovanni follows a wealthy nobleman whose appetite for pleasure and conquest knows no limits, and who leaves chaos wherever he goes. PHOTO: Phil Thomson

Mozart’s Don Giovanni to be performed by Lyster Opera at the Milawa Hall on 3 October
September 3, 2026 • 02:00

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