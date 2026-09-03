Lyster Opera brings Don Giovanni to Milawa

Lyster Opera will tour a fully staged production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni to eight venues across Melbourne and regional Victoria this spring, including at the Milawa Hall on 3 October at 2pm. Directed by Jamie Moffat with Pamela Christie as musical director, the production is sung in Italian with English surtitles and runs for approximately two hours and 30 minutes in two acts, with one interval. The score is performed live by a chamber ensemble of 12 musicians, supported by Melbourne Opera and the costumes are designed by Maddy Connellan, with lighting by Daniel Sinfield and assistant direction by Naomi Hobbs. First performed in Prague on 29 October 1787, Don Giovanni follows a wealthy nobleman whose appetite for pleasure and conquest knows no limits, and who leaves chaos wherever he goes. More than 230 years on, the central question still stands: what happens when someone believes the rules simply do not apply to them? Mozart called it a dramma giocoso, a playful drama, and the work refuses to settle into either comedy or tragedy. Audiences laugh at the wit of Giovanni’s servant Leporello one moment and watch murder, revenge and supernatural judgement the next. Tickets are on sale now, for more information visit lysteropera.com.au. * What's On In Brief * Market in the Hall Indoor market at St. Patrick's Hall held at the change of every season is on this weekend from 9am to 1pm on Saturday 5 September, with locals showcasing their wares from crafts to gifts to food, and much more. * Avian Park Community Market The Avian Park Community Market is on Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 9am until 1pm with a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available. For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886. * Environmental participation weekend in Cheshunt The North East Canoe Club will host its first Friends of the Upper King River environmental participation weekend on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 September. The weekend will include a tree planting day at 10.30am on Saturday 5 September at Cheshunt Community Hall, followed by woodfired pizza and craft beer from 5.30pm before the Paddling Film Festival starts at 7pm at Cheshunt Hall, with fundraisers to support flood victims in Nepal. On Sunday 6 September, the club will host a community paddle down the whitewater section of the King River, meeting at 10.30am at the Dam Wall Carpark below Lake William Hovell. For tickets and more information, visit https://events.humanitix.com/north-east-canoe-club-paddling-film-festival. * Celebrate Dolly Parton 'Dolly Forever' staring Joanne Caligiuri as Dolly Parton, will celebrates Dolly’s humour, heart, and unforgettable songs on Saturday 5 September at 7.30pm at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre. Tickets are available at www.wpacc.com.au/. *