Families are being invited to step into a world of wonder when Abracadabra, a fast-paced and laugh-out-loud magic show, appears at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday 4 July at 11am.

Starring high-energy magician Luke Blaze, the 60-minute family production promises a lively mix of big illusions, clever comedy, audience participation and impossible moments designed to delight children and adults alike.

The show combines classic stage magic with a modern, energetic style, creating a colourful live experience where the audience is part of the action from the moment the curtain rises.

From jaw-dropping tricks and playful surprises to moments of quick wit and crowd involvement, Abracadabra is designed to keep young theatre-goers on the edge of their seats while giving parents and grandparents plenty to enjoy as well.

Bright, bold and packed with excitement, the production offers an easy school holiday outing for families looking for something fun, interactive and full of imagination in the heart of Wangaratta.

With big magic, big laughs and plenty of unexpected moments, Abracadabra is set to bring a burst of wonder to the local stage.

For more information or to secure your seat, visit www.wpacc.com.au.

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What’s On In Brief

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Epic family drama at The Stage Door

The Wangaratta Players Theatre Company is set to perform ‘When the Rain Stops Falling’, an epic play which runs intersecting story lines of one family from 1958-2039 in a stylised drama, on 3, 4, 10 and 11 July at The Stage Door in Evans Street.

Set in Alice Springs, the story follows present day Gabriel York and his grandfather 80 years ago, Henry Law, who insightfully predicted that fish would fall from the sky, foreshadowing the overwhelming flood to come.

For more information head to the Wangaratta Players Inc. website, wangarattaplayers.org.au.

Tickets on sale now at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1524320.

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K-POP LIVE at WPACC

Join in the ultimate high-energy concert experience as K-POP LIVE performs at Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Friday 3 July at 6pm.

Bursting with colourful costumes, exciting choreography, and all the biggest K-Pop hits, in a fun-filled 1 hour show that brings music, dance and smiles together in one spectacular event.

Enjoy crowd favourites from the hugest K-Pop groups Blackpink, BTS, Stray Kids, and more along with the addictive songs from K-POP Demon Hunters - Golden, Soda Pop and more.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wpacc.com.au.

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Chiltern Jam Night

On the first Friday of every month, Posh Plonk comes alive with the Chiltern Jam Night, a relaxed, feel-good evening celebrating live music and local community.

Local musicians of all styles are invited to jump up, jam, collaborate or simply soak up the atmosphere, while guests enjoy great food, wine and good company.

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'Mountains and Streams' exhibition

Border-based landscape photographer Peter Bridle is set to exhibit 25 of his impressive images as guest artist at the Art Gallery on Ovens until 6 July in an exhibition titled 'Mountains and Streams'.

His bold shots are often captured in remote locations so it’s no surprise that Scotland, New Zealand, Tasmania and the Australian Snowy Mountains feature prominently.

The Art Gallery on Ovens is located at Shop 4, 103 Murphy Street Wangaratta, opposite the Westpac Bank.

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‘Nothing is certain, said The Curtain’ exhibition

Ali Noble's new exhibition 'Nothing is certain, said The Curtain' reimagines the legacy of modernist designer Lilly Reich, whose use of curtains disrupted the fixed boundaries of Modernism.

By reconfiguring Reich’s curtains and furniture, artist Ali Noble reflects on Reich’s legacy of playful and innovative design, a tribute to her overlooked contribution.

Visit Wangaratta Art Gallery to view Ali’s exhibition before 16 August.