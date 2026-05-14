The Wangaratta branch of Make a Wish is introducing an easy way to donate and get rid of your empty containers at the same time.

Cheryl Lowe, a volunteer at the local branch, said community members can donate to the charity by dropping off their containers to the Wangaratta Exchange Depot in Newman Street and nominating Make a Wish as their chosen charity to donate to via the Container Deposit Scheme.

To make a donation, simply alert a zone operator to exchange your refund for a donation using the ID number pictured on the posters.

President of the local branch, Carole Breust, said this is a great initiative and will assist Make a Wish to grant the wishes of children with life threatening illnesses.

There are hundreds of wishes pending in Australia at any given time.

Local volunteers help to fundraise and facilitate wishes for children in the area.

The joy that a wish brings to a child is immense.