David Ashfield is well known around Wangaratta for his deep experience of music and his skill in playing a number of different brass instruments and percussion.

In his many years as a music teacher at Wangaratta High School and then Galen College, he influenced and encouraged generations of young people in music, arranging band tours, being involved in musical productions and a variety of concert and performance opportunities.

Now retired, David continues to be involved in music in a wide variety of ways, including continuing to work with VCE music as a chief assessor for Music Repertoire Performance, as well as playing with the Wangaratta Concert Band and the Wangaratta Symphony Orchestra (WSO).

His principal role in the orchestra is as percussionist, playing timpani and anything else required, including on one occasion, an anvil.

He has also occasionally contributed to the brass section as trombonist, a highlight being featured as a soloist in one concert.

His interest in music began early in the Wimmera, joining the local Brass Band with his father and grandfather.

He played in the Victorian State Youth Brass Band, touring New Zealand, and then joined the Melbourne College of Advanced Education Wind Symphony, where on one occasion he was featured as soloist.

At one time in his life, he was also a drummer in a rock band.

“Among the most rewarding aspect of my involvement in the WSO since 2022 has been seeing the orchestra grow while continuing to lift its artistic standard," David said.

"Collaborations with the 'Daisies Jazz Band' in 2023 and Chime Choir from Melbourne last Christmas have been fantastic.

“I am a long-time admirer of renowned jazz musician, James Morrison, and the opportunity to play alongside him at the Jazz Festival on 31 October later this year will be a sensational highlight.”

See David perform at the Wangaratta Symphony Orchestra's forthcoming concert 'Echoes of the Wild' to be held at the Myrtleford EMPAC on Sunday, 31 May at 2.30pm or at the WPACC in Wangaratta on Sunday, 14 June at 2.30pm.

Tickets at the venues.