Celebrated Australian artist Matthew Aberline will transform the Pop-Up Benalla Art Gallery into 'The Secret Garden' with an immersive and participatory exhibition that invites audiences of all ages to step into a world of colour, imagination and wonder. Presented from November to January, 'The Secret Garden' brings together inflatable sculpture, lantern installations, textile works, appliqué, wearable forms and hands-on creative experiences in an exhibition that explores beauty as a force for healing, connection and growth. At the heart of the exhibition are three major works. Love Follows a Line, originally commissioned for the Queensland Art Gallery, Gallery of Modern Art and Brisbane Quarter, has been specially reimagined for Benalla as a spectacular wall-based installation of giant flowers and glowing patterns. Visitors are invited to contribute personal stories honouring the women and female role models who have shaped their lives. 'I Am Growing in the Garden of Your Love' combines large-scale appliqué textile works with sculptural wearable forms, creating an environment where pattern, fabric and the human body intertwine. Song of Light celebrates place, home and belonging through a growing field of lanterns, with visitors encouraged to add their own lantern and become part of the artwork itself. The exhibition also features 'I Am Not a Chair', a playful and thought-provoking textile sculpture that transforms an everyday object into a flourishing garden of colour and possibility. Through acts of transformation and reinvention, the work reflects on the limits we inherit and the opportunities we have to grow beyond them. Created as a family-friendly Summer exhibition, 'The Secret Garden' underlines the gallery’s role as a place of participation, creativity and emotional renewal.