McCurdy promises $30k for pickleball lighting

Ovens Valley Nationals MP Tim McCurdy has made an election commitment of $30,000 to upgrade lighting for pickleball players in Wangaratta, saying more evening court time is needed as participation grows. Mr McCurdy said the sport’s local schedule had expanded from three sessions a week to eight, but only one was held in the evening. “We've got to try to get more lights so as we can spread more into the evenings,” he said. He described pickleball participation as having “gone through the roof” and said the proposed lighting would help the club offer more sessions after dark. He also raised the prospect that continued growth could create a need for more or upgraded courts. Mr McCurdy said the funding was an election promise rather than money already secured. “We don't hold the check book, we hope we do after the 28th of November,” he said. Wangaratta Hardcourt Tennis and Pickleball Club president Molly Booth said the club recorded more than 1100 instances of participation during the previous month, despite poor weather. “Participation at the moment is huge, membership has doubled over the previous 12 months with about 270 members in the club now," she said. Booth said players travelled to Wangaratta each week from Shepparton, Cobram, Yarrawonga, Rutherglen and Albury. She said experienced players were looking for stronger competition, and the club usually offered three graded pickleball sessions a week. She said having a large regular playing group also helped produce more accurate gradings because players could be matched across a wider range of ability. Ms Booth attributed some of pickleball’s appeal to its shorter games, saying a competitive contest could be played in 15 to 20 minutes. "Instead of having to go for an hour and a half to have a good game of tennis, you can run around a big court and just get a bit of exercise, like walking the dog," she said. "If you get a win, you get a really easy quick dopamine hit and it's healthier than scrolling." She also emphasised the social side of the sport, with players gathering for coffee after Tuesday sessions and for a fire and drinks every second Friday night. "It's definitely about connection and fun," she said.