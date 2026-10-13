Social media
Home page>News>McCurdy promises $30k fo...
News

McCurdy promises $30k for pickleball lighting

<p>FUNDING PROMISE: Ovens Valley Nationals MP Tim McCurdy, pictured with Wangaratta Hardcourt Tennis and Pickleball Club president Molly Booth, has made an election commitment of $30,000 to upgrade lighting for local pickleball players. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>FUNDING PROMISE: Ovens Valley Nationals MP Tim McCurdy, pictured with Wangaratta Hardcourt Tennis and Pickleball Club president Molly Booth, has made an election commitment of $30,000 to upgrade lighting for local pickleball players. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

FUNDING PROMISE: Ovens Valley Nationals MP Tim McCurdy, pictured with Wangaratta Hardcourt Tennis and Pickleball Club president Molly Booth, has made an election commitment of $30,000 to upgrade lighting for local pickleball players. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Ovens Valley Nationals MP has made an election funding promise to local pickleball players
Jordan Duursma
October 13, 2026 • 05:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Sport

Shaw and Perera rescue RUB in season-opening victory

Shaw and Perera rescue RUB in season-opening victory
Shaw and Perera rescue RUB in season-opening victory
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 9 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 9 October, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 9 October, 2026
News

Man to face court over alleged Wangaratta home burglary

Man to face court over alleged Wangaratta home burglary
Man to face court over alleged Wangaratta home burglary
Sport

Devils back with a win, Lakers’ title defense off to hot start

Devils back with a win, Lakers’ title defense off to hot start
Devils back with a win, Lakers’ title defense off to hot start