The Nationals’ MP for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy has taken on the additional responsibilities of Shadow Minister for Racing and Shadow Minister for Veterans' Affairs, while retaining his role as Shadow Minister for Liquor and Gaming.

Mr McCurdy said he was excited and honoured to represent two sectors that make a significant contribution to regional Victoria and local communities.

"Whether it's supporting our racing industry, which provides thousands of jobs across country Victoria, or advocating for the men and women who have served our nation, these are portfolios that matter deeply to our communities," Mr McCurdy said.

"I am grateful for the confidence shown in me and look forward to getting straight to work, listening to stakeholders and standing up for regional Victorians."

Mr McCurdy said his expanded role reinforced The Nationals' commitment to giving regional communities a strong voice in parliament.

"Regional Victoria deserves representatives who understand its challenges and opportunities, and I will continue fighting to ensure our communities receive the recognition and support they deserve," he said.

"It is a privilege to take on these new portfolios, but my primary focus remains serving the people of Ovens Valley first and foremost. I will continue to be a strong local voice while representing these important portfolios on behalf of regional Victoria."