Hume Bank and Geelong Bank have officially merged to form one of Australia’s largest regional customer-owned banks with $2.4b in assets, a network of 16 branches and more than 60,000 customers.

The new entity, which came together on Friday, 1 May, includes a network of 16 branches and aims to provide greater resilience and an enhanced capacity to invest in the future of regional banking.

Despite the merger, the banks say local residents will see little change at the storefront level.

Both the Hume Bank and Geelong Bank brands will continue to operate, maintaining their existing local identities and customer relationships.

Hume Bank chair Kerry Grigg said the merger was a significant milestone for the banks who would combine to create a stronger platform and deliver more meaningful outcomes for members and communities.

“Both banks already share deep regional roots, strong member relationships, and an unwavering commitment to customer-owned banking,” she said.

“Together, we will build a stronger, future-ready bank that continues to make a meaningful difference for our members and for regional communities.”

The path to the merger was paved in March 2026, when Geelong Bank members showed overwhelming support for the move, with 96 per cent voting in favour.

Following this mandate, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) approved all necessary documentation in April.

Former Geelong Bank chair Allison Batten said she was proud members voted to secure the long-term sustainability and strength of customer-owned banking in the Geelong region for generations to come.

“This merger is another investment in our bank’s future, protecting the personal service our members value while delivering an even better banking experience in the years ahead," she said.