Ovens Valley Independent candidate Steve Manning wants to see greater investment in locally available training pathways for doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, psychologists and social workers, making better use of the existing regional university and TAFE footprint surrounding the electorate. Announcing his health policy, he said universities, TAFEs, hospitals and community health providers need to work more closely together to connect education with genuine regional workforce needs and he would advocate for: ● More accessible local pathways into medicine, nursing, psychology, social work and allied health. ● More clinical placements in regional health services, giving students opportunities to gain experience close to home. ● Paid clinical supervision and assistance with placement costs to better support students and the services hosting them. ● Supported graduate positions that help new professionals transition into regional employment. He said improving mental health support must also be a priority, and he would advocate for earlier access to local mental health treatment, outreach services into smaller towns, better-coordinated referrals and follow-up after hospital, as well as more government funded community-led mental health prevention and early support across regional Victoria. Mr Manning said regional healthcare, education, employment and economic development are closely connected. “Regional communities need more than short-term announcements...we need sustained investment in the people, services and opportunities that make our towns good places to live, work and raise a family,” he said.