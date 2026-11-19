There was standing room only as around 140 farmers and local residents packed into Wangaratta Turf Club's Grand Oaks Room on Monday evening's to quiz Ovens Valley candidates ahead of the state election on 28 November. Four of the nine candidates for the seat - Nationals' incumbent Tim McCurdy, One Nation's James Rouel, Independent Steve Manning and Libertarian Party candidate Dr Julian Fidge - were joined by The Greens' lead candidate for Northern Victoria Dr Cate Sinclair to put their policies and answer questions from the crowd. Hosted by the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF), the forum was moderated by ABC Country Hour host Warwick Long and presented by the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Questions from the floor centred on solar and battery developments, energy prices, the Emergency Services and Volunteer Fund (ESVF) and CFA funding, as well as mental health support in rural communities. The forum was part of the VFF’s Back Victorian Farmers campaign, a five-point plan with 15 commitments the VFF is seeking from every party and candidate at the state election. On the issues raised in Wangaratta, the VFF is calling for: • a Land Use and Food Security Commissioner to track and report on farmland loss, and mandatory agricultural impact assessments for major projects; • the ESVF to be scrapped, and no new taxes targeting farmers and farmland; and • childcare, healthcare and housing that keep farming families in the regions. Before polling day, the VFF will publish a scorecard showing where the major parties stand on every commitment.