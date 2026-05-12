There has not been much rainfall since the thunderstorms on Sunday 3 May in NE Victoria and not much more over the rest of Victoria.

A very cold airmass passed through on Thursday 7 May producing snowfalls over the Dandenongs and at Marysville and heavy alpine snows with temperatures falling to -4 at Falls Creek and minus 6.3 degrees at Thredbo Top station.

A record rainfall of 106mms for May was recorded at Thredbo.

The maximum temperature last Thursday at Wangaratta was only 11.7 degrees, the coldest in May since 9.5 degrees in 2019.

To date the mean maximum temperature is 18.4 degrees; being one degree above normal while the mean minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees is two degrees below normal and we all certainly felt it.

Very often after warmer than normal days in April we get a burst of cold days in May.

This did happen in 1938, 1953,1962, 1987, 1993.

Warmer days in May after these events did occur at mid month and significant rainfall did occur during the third week and again near the end of May and more of the same, the second week of June.

It has been very dry in Sydney with only 33.6mms in April and only 2.2mms the first 10 days of May.

The mean maximum temperature to date this month is 23.1 degrees, nearly 4 degrees above normal, and does look set the break the record warmest May of 2014.

Above average rain was recorded in both May and June in NE Victoria and nearly all months were warmer than normal in 2014.

December 2014 was noteworthy with heavy thunderstorms and floods in Wangaratta.

Darwin has had heavy rain of over 2150mms on eight times the last 35 years from 1990 to 2025 and only four times during 1960 to 1990.

An examination of mean maximum temperatures taken at Cocos Keeling Island show there was an increase of half a degree from 28.9 degrees during the 1961 to 1990 period to 29.4 degrees the last 35 years from 1991 to 2025.

Cocos Island is located in the northern part of the Indian Ocean not that far from Darwin.