While many families spent Mother’s Day reflecting on local connections, Wangaratta’s Megan Earl and her son Ethan were busy reinforcing theirs through the ranks of the VICSES.

The pair joined the Wangaratta Unit in 2023 after returning to Victoria.

Seeking a way to integrate into the local community following the pandemic, they attended a unit open day and quickly transitioned into operational roles.

Since then, the Earls have completed a suite of specialist training, including road crash rescue, land-based swift water response, and chainsaw operations.

It is now common to find Ethan driving the unit’s heavy rescue truck to local emergencies with Megan operating as part of the responding crew.

Megan has since stepped into a leadership position as the unit's deputy controller for community engagement.

She said watching Ethan develop into a calm, capable leader at emergency callouts has been a highlight of their shared time in the service.

“To be able to grow as a volunteer alongside Ethan has been so incredibly special,” she said.

“When other sons are moving out of home and starting their adult journey on their own path, I am so privileged to have Ethan want to strengthen our relationship in such a selfless way through volunteering together.”

The Wangaratta unit remains one of the most active in the Hume region, with volunteers attending more than 350 incidents over the 2024/25 financial year.

Megan is part of a local volunteer base where women now make up 33 per cent of the workforce.

VICSES Wangaratta continues to seek new members to assist with its high callout volume.

Those interested in joining the local unit can find more information at www.ses.vic.gov.au/join-us.