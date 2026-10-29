Moths step into the light in new WPACC exhibition

The hidden beauty and ecological importance of moths are brought into focus in a new exhibition at Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre (WPACC). ‘Sunshine and Shadows’, by Albury-based artist Donna Caffrey, presents new analogue collages and works on paper inspired by the critically endangered Golden Sun Moth and the Bogong moth. The exhibition explores the diversity of moth life and the vulnerability of species found across North East Victoria and the Murray region of New South Wales. Ms Caffrey said her concern about climate change prompted her to look more closely at creatures that often go unnoticed. “I decided that I could not do a great deal, but I could raise awareness about something I care about,” she said. “Imagine my surprise when I discovered there are many moths that are active during the daytime. “What’s more, some moths challenge butterflies when it comes to being beautiful.” Her research led her to an ABC report about a Golden Sun Moth found in Wangaratta and to the work being done locally to protect its breeding habitat. Ms Caffrey said the Rural City of Wangaratta was taking positive steps to protect an area where the species was known to breed. The Golden Sun Moth is active during the brightest part of the day and can be mistaken for a butterfly because of its orange markings. By contrast, the Bogong moth travels at night and uses the stars to navigate. “The title is a play on night and day, and death and life,” Ms Caffrey said. She translated that contrast into the works through strong lights and darks, touches of gold foil and the moths’ own colouring, from bright yellow to dark brown and black. Ms Caffrey hopes the exhibition encourages visitors to pause and consider the place of insects in the natural world. “I would be delighted if the works spark a conversation about the value of taking time to observe and make space for these creatures that remain, more often than not, invisible to our gaze,” she said. The artist credited members of the Creative Practice Circle, which regularly exhibits work on climate and ecological issues, with encouraging the development of the exhibition. The group is planning a touring exhibition across New South Wales and Victoria in 2027 and 2028. ‘Sunshine and Shadows’ is on display at the WPACC Foyer Gallery until 25 November. The exhibition, with new works, will then travel to Wildbark at Mulligans Flat Woodland Sanctuary in Canberra from mid-January to March 30, 2027. For more information, visit donnacaffrey.com.