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Moths step into the light in new WPACC exhibition

<p>HIDDEN BEAUTY: Albury-based artist Donna Caffrey\\'s exhibition on display in the WPACC Foyer Gallery was inspired by the critically endangered Golden Sun Moth and the Bogong moth.</p>\\n
<p>HIDDEN BEAUTY: Albury-based artist Donna Caffrey\\'s exhibition on display in the WPACC Foyer Gallery was inspired by the critically endangered Golden Sun Moth and the Bogong moth.</p>\\n

HIDDEN BEAUTY: Albury-based artist Donna Caffrey's exhibition on display in the WPACC Foyer Gallery was inspired by the critically endangered Golden Sun Moth and the Bogong moth.

Exhibition inspired by the critically endangered Golden Sun Moth and the Bogong moth.
Jordan Duursma
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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