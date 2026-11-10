Narimga cemetery open new facilities with community

On Sunday 8 November the Narimga (Springhurst) Cemetery opened their new rotunda and toilet facilities. Due to the hard work of an enthusiastic and committed cemetery trust, the unveiling was made by Kevin Moore who built the original bush toilets with his brother many years ago. The trust wishes to thank the many businesses within Wangaratta and individual community members as well as the Department of Health for their support in achieving this milestone. Without their support, this project wouldn't have eventuated. The day was sunny but windy; however approximately 50 people came to celebrate the opening of a great addition to the Springhurst community. The Narimga Cemetery Trust thanks everyone for their support, time and efforts.