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Narimga cemetery open new facilities with community

<p>NEW BEGINNINGS: Kevin Moore, who built the original bush at the Springhurst cemetery toilets with his brother many years ago, had the honour of opening the new facilities on Sunday.</p>\\n
<p>NEW BEGINNINGS: Kevin Moore, who built the original bush at the Springhurst cemetery toilets with his brother many years ago, had the honour of opening the new facilities on Sunday.</p>\\n

NEW BEGINNINGS: Kevin Moore, who built the original bush at the Springhurst cemetery toilets with his brother many years ago, had the honour of opening the new facilities on Sunday.

About 50 people gathered to unveil the cemetery’s new rotunda and toilet facilities
Wangaratta Chronicle
November 10, 2026 • 01:00

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