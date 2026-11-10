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Nature, patience and precision feature in 'Birds in Focus' exhibition

<p>VIBRANT: Brilliant colours and remarkable detail are on display in Bill Harris\\'s photograph of an Azure Kingfisher, featured in the exhibition \\'Birds in Focus\\' at Benalla Art Gallery.</p>\\n
<p>VIBRANT: Brilliant colours and remarkable detail are on display in Bill Harris\\'s photograph of an Azure Kingfisher, featured in the exhibition \\'Birds in Focus\\' at Benalla Art Gallery.</p>\\n

VIBRANT: Brilliant colours and remarkable detail are on display in Bill Harris's photograph of an Azure Kingfisher, featured in the exhibition 'Birds in Focus' at Benalla Art Gallery.

Exhibition showcases Bill Harris' long-standing passion for wildlife photography
Wangaratta Chronicle
November 10, 2026 • 01:00

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