Nature, patience and precision feature in 'Birds in Focus' exhibition

Euroa-based photographer Bill Harris' exhibition 'Birds in Focus' is on display throughout November at the Benalla Art Gallery. Featuring striking photographs of Australian birds, the exhibition showcases Bill's long-standing passion for wildlife photography and his exceptional ability to capture some of the country’s most remarkable species. From vivid honeyeaters and colourful parrots to birds of prey and wetland visitors, the exhibition invites audiences to pause and appreciate the beauty, diversity and character of Australia’s birdlife. Born and raised on a farm in western Victoria, Bill first developed an interest in photography in the early 1970s and since retiring in 2014, he has travelled extensively photographing birds in the wild and refining his practice as both photographer and printer. He personally prints many of his photographs, valuing the unique experience that a finely crafted print offers viewers. Over recent years, Bill has presented successful exhibitions throughout regional Victoria, including in Violet Town, Kyabram, Marysville and Meeniyan. His photographs have also appeared in publications in Australia and overseas, and have inspired artists working across a range of creative disciplines. Benalla Art Gallery director, Eric Nash, said the exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to encounter familiar Australian birds through the eyes of a dedicated observer. “Bill Harris’ photographs combine technical excellence with a genuine sense of wonder," he said. "His images reveal details, behaviours and moments that many of us rarely have the chance to see, while reminding us of the extraordinary wildlife that exists all around us." Birds in Focus will be presented in the Gallery Shop at the Pop-Up Benalla Art Gallery throughout November, with all works available for purchase.