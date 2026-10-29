NECC gearing up for ‘Show Us Your Wheels Night’

Local motoring enthusiasts are getting ready for the North Eastern Car Club’s ‘Show Us Your Wheels Night’. The event will be held next Wednesday, 4 November at the NECC Clubrooms located on Nolan Lane in Tarrawingee. Gates will open at 5.30pm. The annual event has regularly attracted over 120 vehicles for what is a unique mid-week display that has gained a strong following over the past 12 years. Vehicle entry is $10, and spectators are also welcome to attend the event with a gold coin donation at the gate. Food and drinks will be available, and attendees will also have the chance to participate in a raffle and cast their votes for the People’s Choice Award. Whether you have a muscle car, a supercar, a cherished classic, a motorsport weapon or even a state-of-the-art EV, you’re encouraged to bring it along and be part of a great night.