Wangaratta Tech School is continuing to welcome visits from secondary schools across the region during its second term of operation. Wangaratta High School students last week enjoyed a session at the Cusack Street school, with new teacher Ross Baker helping to lead them through a series of STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) activities. Mr Baker, who joined the school just over a month ago from Cathedral College Wangaratta said he loved encouraging students to explore the realm of technology. "I've hit the jackpot with this role," he said. The state government-funded $9.9 million school, located on the Northern Victoria Institute of TAFE Wangaratta campus, is an educational resource available to 9000 students from 23 partner secondary schools, including Wangaratta High School, Galen Catholic College, Cathedral College, Wangaratta District Specialist School and Borinya Wangaratta Community Partnership. Students are also drawn from Myrtleford, Bright, Mount Beauty, Benalla, Rutherglen, Beechworth and Wodonga, with free transport provided to and from the school for those attending. Equipped with technology such as 3D printers and scanners, laser cutters, robotics and drones, the school offers immersive free programs enabling students to extend their abilities to solve real-world problems using new technologies and STEM skills, and to apply their learning in their own school classrooms. It also aims to inspire young people to pursue STEM study and career pathways, including those that align with local businesses and industry, such as health, agriculture, clean energy, sustainability and artificial intelligence.