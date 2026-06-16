The importance of getting vaccinated this flu season is being expressed by the Royal Australian College of GPs (RACGP) as they urge people to make a booking with their GP for an annual flu vaccination.

Following the worst year on record for reported flu cases in 2025, the RACGP is actively working to keep this year’s numbers low.

“We are seeing fewer cases of the flu than last year, but that doesn’t mean we can be complacent,” RACGP President Dr Michael Wright said.

“We can’t predict how bad flu season will be, but we can prevent it from being worse than necessary by ensuring everyone gets a flu vaccination, especially children, seniors and those at a higher risk of disease.

“That’s the best way to avoid both a bad flu, and the stress hospitalisations due to influenza put on our hospitals.”

So far this year, case numbers are currently at about 36,800 individuals, which is one third of the cases reported from January-May 2025.

More locally, Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) is encouraging the community to get vaccinated in addition to using virtual care options this winter while NHW Chief Operating Officer Rebecca Weir is also being aware of accessibility to care.

“Don’t let flu slow you down this year,” Ms Weir said.

“Getting your flu shot is one of the best ways to protect yourself and those around you.

“Winter ready starts with your flu shot, but it’s also important people know they have options when they need care.”

NHW provides the Victorian Virtual Emergency Department (VVED), a free online service that connects patients with emergency doctors and nurses from home for the community to consider.

“We’re fortunate to have access to services like VVED, which allow people with non-urgent medical issues to receive care from home,” Ms Weir said.

“It’s a simple and effective option for many non-life-threatening conditions and helps ensure our emergency departments are available for those who need them most.”

RACGP is also celebrating most jurisdictions implementing free intranasal vaccines for young children, increasing the number of flu vaccines received.

In 2026, children aged 2-4 have been able to get a flu vaccine without a needle for free in NSW, Queensland, WA and SA while families in Victoria must still pay for a needle-free flu vaccine.

Embracing what works, Dr Wright calls the federal government to help protect families by subsidising free access to intranasal vaccines.

“The slow start to flu season gives an extra opportunity to protect our most vulnerable Australians – not only against influenza, but also COVID and RSV, which are also available from your GP,” Dr Wright said.

For more information on flu vaccinations, speak with your GP or local pharmacy.

To access VVED, visit www.vved.org.au.