Nominations open for 2027 Wangaratta youth council

Applications are now open for the 2027 Rural City of Wangaratta Youth Council, giving local young people the opportunity to represent their peers and help shape the future of the region. Up to eight young people aged 14 to 18 will be appointed for a one-year term from January to December 2027. Youth councillors meet regularly to discuss issues affecting young people, take part in workshops and training, and build leadership and advocacy skills. The youth council advisory committee advises council on matters affecting young people, contributing to youth strategy roundtable discussions, providing feedback on the implementation of council's youth strategy and helping identify priorities for the future. Through consultation and formal recommendations, members identify concerns, propose solutions, and contribute to events and programs for the wider community. Over the past year, youth councillors have focused on leadership development and civic participation. Members took part in the youth mental health essentials training and completed Advocacy in Action training with the YMCA. The group also participated in Rural City of Wangaratta's first youth council parliament tour to Melbourne, taking part in a youth leadership program alongside young people from Mansfield, Indigo, and Moira shires. During the visit, councillors met with ministers and explored the role of government in shaping policy and community outcomes. Members are also learning about event management and have supported planning for the upcoming Grit and Resilience Festival. Youth councillors for 2026 have relished in the opportunity to represent the younger community. “We've had opportunities to learn from leaders in our community and take part in advocacy, leadership, and mental health training," 2026 youth councillor Luna Vogel said. "It's shown me that young people can have a meaningful voice and contribute to positive change.” Ed Browne, 2026 youth mayor, said the position has enabled him to support Wangaratta youth and his own development. “Youth council has helped me gain confidence and better understand how I can represent young people in our community," he said. "I've learned that leadership isn't just about speaking up, it's about listening to others and working together to make a difference.” What youth council members do • Contribute to the wellbeing of local young people and the wider community. • Help plan, develop and deliver activities involving young people. • Learn about local government and its role in the community. • Build community spirit, leadership, and responsibility. Applications close Thursday, 5 November 2026. If you're aged 14–18 and passionate about your community, this is your chance to get involved, build leadership skills, and help shape Wangaratta’s future. More information and nominations forms: www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Youth/Youth-Council.