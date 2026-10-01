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Nominations open for 2027 Wangaratta youth council

<p>PATHWAY TO POLITICS: This year\\'s Wangaratta youth councillors Emily Anglim, Stephanie Parsons, Edward Browne, and Luna Vogels during their visit to Parliament of Victoria. </p>\\n
<p>PATHWAY TO POLITICS: This year\\'s Wangaratta youth councillors Emily Anglim, Stephanie Parsons, Edward Browne, and Luna Vogels during their visit to Parliament of Victoria. </p>\\n

PATHWAY TO POLITICS: This year's Wangaratta youth councillors Emily Anglim, Stephanie Parsons, Edward Browne, and Luna Vogels during their visit to Parliament of Victoria.

Are you a young person looking to make a difference? Youth council might just be your calling
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026