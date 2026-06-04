Rug up, jump in the car and head for the King Valley hills this King’s Birthday weekend.

Just make sure you pack an appetite and dancing shoes if you are heading to Pizzini Wines.

While the sun may shine and bring some energy and warmth this weekend, the kitchen team at Pizzini have been busy preparing dishes that will definitely warm your belly and soul!

Think plates of Nonna’s gnocchi, delicious lasagne, apple strudel and Cannoli filled with pistachio ice cream dipped in chocolate and nuts.

The old tobacco shed is being transformed into a well warmed space for visitors to feast and dance this King’s Birthday weekend.

“If the sun is shining, we will have our festival set up outside so our visitors can take in the beautiful surrounds at cellar door, but if it’s a little wet we have the sheds at cellar door to fall back on,” Natalie Pizzini from Pizzini Wines said.

She also recommends packing your puffer jacket, just in case the weather is a little cool.

“The King’s Birthday weekend in the King Valley is a fun weekend, guests are warmly welcomed and made to feel like family," Natalie said.

"It’s the perfect opportunity to show off what’s in your own back yard to your visiting friends and relatives.”

Lunch is being served both Saturday and Sunday at Pizzini this weekend from noon.

Tickets are available at www.winesofthekingvalley.com.au.