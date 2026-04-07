A local pub is calling last orders on drug use in the venue, in a crackdown which has sparked a rally of support from the community.

Owners of the Railway Hotel Greg and Sue Brown have vowed to ramp up surveillance of the venue’s 'blind spots' to protect their family-friendly reputation.

They recently aired their concerns on the escalating issue and the state of their newly imposed crackdown on Facebook.

“Don't think that drugs are acceptable in our establishment... they are not,” it read.

“From now on, we promise that we will keep a closer eye on 'patronage' of the toilet cubicles....the beer garden ...and the general vicinity of the pub.”

The response from the community “gobsmacked” Mr Brown, with the post accumulating almost 1000 likes and an outpouring of support.

He said it had been something the former policeman had been contemplating for a while, becoming “too blatant” for staff and its loyal patronage to ignore.

“It's sad that our customers have to feel they have to bring it to my attention.”

“We've got people who have been here quite a while who have bought it to my attention a number of times.

“I see it as well, Sue sees it and our staff see it, it’s time to make a stand.

“We have grown a comfortable, safe pub here… we've got an absolutely fantastic clientele, and we want to keep it that way to ensure families can come in, feel comfortable, and safe.”

As part of the bigger crackdown, Mr Brown said evictions will not be subject to just the individual caught to be using, but the social group they are with.

“It's like being part of a part of a footy team or a netball team, and it's one in all in,” he said.

“Taking a stand like that, I hope it influences the rest of the group too, being penalised or punished because of the actions of a couple or a few.”

According to the latest Crime Statistics Agency data, the 200 drug possession offences recorded within Wangaratta last year was the second highest recorded in 10 years following 2024’s figure of 252 offences.

Mr Brown said he hoped his crackdown would see drug use monitored and addressed harder across the community.

“We're all not naive enough to believe that it doesn't happen in our venues,” he said.

“I think it's time that we do our job as publicans, as licensees, and ensure the venue is running legally and our patrons, our staff, and others who are here are in a safe environment.

“If people want to use, do it at home… not in our home.”

Wangaratta Club manager Daniel Peacock said the club had strict measures in place and have acted quickly and directly on the occasions drug use is detected on site.

“Our venue has camera vision that covers every point of the club, and we generally can see most of the stuff that’s happening,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say it’s an additional burden; it’s just something we have to do as part of our responsible service of alcohol.”

Pinsent Hotel manager Simon Osmond said the pub have banning measures in place and is aware of the community concern but rarely comes across it in their venue.