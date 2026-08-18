Undeniable live comedy powerhouse and a natural storyteller Georgie Carroll is bringing all the laughs to Wangaratta with her brand-new show, ‘INFECTIOUS’ coming to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Friday 28 August at 7.30pm.

Georgie describes her comedy style as “raucous, filthy, sure footed and life affirming”.

“I want you to leave having wet yourself and be in pain for a couple of days with belly laugh pain and face ache,” she said.

“It's a brutal and kind show all at once.

“It's an utter joy to trot out and I hope the audience feels it for days after.”

Nurse turned comedian, Georgie is not only brilliantly funny, but she is also unstoppable on the comedy circuit having performed her smash hit award winning show Sista Flo 2.0 for three solid years of sold-out seasons.

Born in the United Kingdom Georgie trained and worked as a registered nurse for 24 years, serving across both the NHS (UK) and Australian healthcare systems.

Her decades in nursing not only shaped her worldview but also inspired the observational humour and compassion that define her comedic style.

“Nurses are hilarious, you've met nurses right,” Georgie said.

“You want all the stories but never when you are eating.

“Gallows humour comes from bathing in suffering and pleads for mercy 24/7 365 days a year and making sure it doesn't make you miserable.

“I have been in green rooms with world class comics and not laughed as hard as I do on a night shift tea room at the hospital.”

Georgie said she first got into comedy by watching bad comedy and thinking ''I could do better than that''.

“Turns out I could,” she said.

“Sounds cocky I know, I have the ego of a teenage boy but it's trapped in a 50 year old woman's body, where it's more suited.

“I love people stories and hospitals are an absolute boot camp for comedy in this respect.”

Georgie said healthcare humour connects strongly with audiences, even when they have never worked in a hospital.

“The audience is 60 per cent healthcare, 40 per cent non healthcare, zero percent children (do not bring children, I will break them) and 100 per cent people who are going to die one day,” she said.

“Suffering and death are inevitable so let's laugh about it.”

Georgie has invited the community along, especially those who haven't been out in a while.

“Back yourself and buy a ticket,” she said.

“You are welcome.”

For more information or to secure your seat, visit www.wpacc.com.au/, you don’t want to miss this one.

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What's On In Brief

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‘Musings from the Kitchen Sink’ exhibition opening

Beechworth artist Valerie Crosse's exhibition ‘Musings from the Kitchen Sink’ is set to open on on Friday 21 August from 5.30pm to 7pm at the Art Gallery on Ovens.

Valerie is known for capturing the moment across landscapes, music, home, garden and cultures, with her latest body of work based around her old-fashioned ceramic sink.

The exhibition runs from 20 - 24 August.

Email Valerie to RSVP at vcrosse@bigpond.com or by mobile on 0400 923 557.

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Show to celebrate trailblazing Aussie women

Multi-disciplinary one-woman show, 'In Their Own Words', starring well-known stage-and-screen performer Rachael Beck is coming to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Sunday 23 August at 2pm.

The show celebrates the songs and stories of twenty trailblazing Australian women; some who are recognised, many of whom are not.

From artists to scientists, politicians to humanitarians, these are stories of triumph, resilience, and breakthrough – mostly never before heard on stage.

For more information or to secure you seat, visit www.wpacc.com.au/.

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Environmental participation weekend in Cheshunt

The North East Canoe Club will host its first Friends of the Upper King River environmental participation weekend on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 September.

The weekend will include a tree planting day at 10.30am on Saturday 5 September at Cheshunt Community Hall, followed by woodfired pizza and craft beer from 5.30pm before the Paddling Film Festival starts at 7pm at Cheshunt Hall.

On Sunday 6 September, the club will host a community paddle down the whitewater section of the King River, meeting at 10.30am at the Dam Wall Carpark below Lake William Hovell.

A limited number of raft places will be available with experienced river guides for people without paddling experience, to grab your spot email necanoeclub@gmail.com.

For tickets and more information, visit https://events.humanitix.com/north-east-canoe-club-paddling-film-festival.

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Laugh out loud family drama

After sellout seasons across Australia, 'The Italian Divorce' is set to show at Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Sunday 1 November.

From marriage breakdown to family meltdown - A heart-warming comedy play about love, guilt, and discovering that some prisons come with home-cooked meals and unconditional judgment.

When Pino gets kicked out by his wife, he does what any self-respecting Italian man would do: he moves back in with his parents.

The Italian Divorce is more than just a comedy, it's a tribute to the tug-of-war between tradition and independence, and the beautiful mess that is family.

Tickets are available at www.wpacc.com.au/.

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Halos in the Shadows’ exhibition

Wangaratta artist Joel Stevens' exhibition ‘Halos in the Shadows’ is on show at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre Foyer Gallery until 2 September.

The exhibition was created as a tribute to the family members who have stood beside him through two decades of living with mental ill health.

Each work reflects on a particular relationship, acknowledging the quiet strength and enduring care that have shaped his journey toward wellness.

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Hear Guy Sebastian live and in-person

Guy Sebastian is set to perform with his full band at the Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday 28 October on his 100 X Around Australia tour, which follows his sold-out 2026 national arena run.

Audiences can expect a career-spanning set featuring major hits including Who’s That Girl, Like It Like That, Standing With You and the four-times platinum smash Choir, alongside newer songs from his latest album 100 Times Around The Sun such as Maybe, Get It Done and The Keys.

Long-time favourites including Battle Scars and Before I Go are also expected to feature, giving regional fans a chance to see one of Australia’s most recognisable performers bring his latest show to a more intimate setting.

For more information, visit https://guysebastian.com.

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