Residents of Wangaratta and surrounds have the chance to receive free, independent advice and support when several key ombudsman services visit next week.

The Meet Ombudsman Services - Wangaratta event will be held on Tuesday 9 June from 1pm to 4pm at Pangerang Community Hub, 38 Ovens Street.

Community members are invited to drop in and speak directly with representatives from three important ombudsman organisations: the Victorian Ombudsman, the Energy and Water Ombudsman Victoria (EWOV), and the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (TIO).

Each of these organisations plays a vital role in supporting people when problems arise with essential services.

The Victorian Ombudsman investigates complaints about state government departments and agencies, as well as local councils, helping ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability in public services.

Energy and Water Ombudsman Victoria provides free and independent dispute resolution for customers experiencing issues with electricity, gas, or water providers, including billing concerns, disconnections, or payment difficulties.

Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman assists individuals and small businesses with complaints about phone and internet services, including billing disputes, service connections, and faults.

Together, these services offer practical assistance to people who may feel overwhelmed or unsure about how to resolve disputes with service providers.

Next week's drop-in session gives residents a chance to ask questions about their rights and available options; seek help with resolving complaints or ongoing issues; and learn how ombudsman services can support them in the future.

All services provided are free, confidential, and independent, and the event is open to anyone in the community who needs support with government-related concerns or complaints; energy or water billing disputes; phone or internet service issues.

No appointments are required, making it easy for people to drop in at a convenient time during the afternoon.

Tea and coffee will be provided, creating a welcoming space for attendees to discuss their concerns in a relaxed and supportive environment.

For more information, community members can contact Pangerang Community Hub on 5721 3813 or email coordinator@pangerang.org.au