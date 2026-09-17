Opera underdog takes centre stage in Milawa

Bernard Leong-Lokman will inhabit the role of Leporello who he affectionately calls ‘Leppie’ in Lyster Opera’s production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni at the Milawa Hall on 3 October at 2pm. Leporello is Don Giovanni’s servant/sidekick, accompanying his master's mischievous adventures, often reluctantly patching up the mess of the aftermath (if not threatening to quit). The opera follows Don Giovanni, a wealthy nobleman whose appetite for pleasure and conquest knows no limits, and who leaves chaos wherever he goes. Audiences laugh at the wit of Giovanni’s servant Leporello one moment and watch murder, revenge and supernatural judgement the next. Bernard said he prepared for the role by translating the work word by word with the help of Nico Castel's opera translation and IPA, followed by learning the music. “I would then group the text to intentions or dramatic gesture,” he said. “One dramatic gesture can consist of as little as half a sentence, up to as many as two or three sentences. “I would then work on visualising these dramatic gestures. “Leppie has many indirect lines, due to being a servant, as well as due to the very 'snark' remarks towards his master.” Bernard said as a performer, he has an obligation to find relevance in his roles. “There is this particular angst and disdain towards the vain and hypocritical ways of the nobles of which Leporello truly despises,” he said. “He does not shy away from the corrupt nature of humanity, but instead he abhors the pretence. “That is what he believes sets the nobles apart from the commoners. “This angst is something that I can relate to. “On top of that, Leporello starts the opera with 'rage-quitting'. "How can this character be any more relevant in our lives as 21st century 'peasants'?” Bernard described Leppie as a richly layered underdog whose humour is matched by a volatile intensity, saying the character’s mix of comedy and seriousness made the role especially compelling to perform. “Leppie is an underdog, yet he is also a force of nature, full of flaws and raw qualities. “Although created as comic-relief, Da Ponte (the librettist/playwright) gave him the most subtle layers, constantly simmering, almost on the verge of exploding. “That comic-serious duality is something that I find so exciting to play. “Don Giovanni and Marriage of Figaro are the two Mozart operas I have always longed to be a part in. “Mozart operas have this 'All the world is a stage' magic, extracting the beauty and madness of humanity and the world into this sacred space called theatre.” Bernard, who was born as a fifth generation of Chinese in Sumatra, an island in west Indonesia, said he has been performing for about 10 years, with five years of hiatus from the unfortunate Covid pandemic. “I grew up with creolised Malay-Hokkien culture, in a place that is very diverse, due to its history a as premium tobacco plantation of the Dutch colony,” he said. “We migrated to Australia a few years after an anti-Chinese riot in 1998.” This production is Lyster Opera's tenth year anniversary, and as someone new to the company, Bernard said he feels humbled by the amount of work, love and sacrifice the production team has put in to make this happen. “We are also bringing an orchestra, which is also quite essential for a Mozartean opera,” he said. “The music is not just mere accompaniment. “There are always orchestral parts playing multiple counter-melodies. “There is so much story-telling and character psychology infused in the orchestral writing. “Do not miss this opportunity of having singers and orchestra presenting the masterpiece close to you.” Bernard encourages everyone to attend the production, describing watching and listening live opera in small space as an “out-of-this-world experience”. “You don't just hear the sound, you feel it. “No amplification, just voices and orchestra. “Ours is an artform where we yell out to the universe "This is what we are. Listen to us", despite our insignificance in the ebb and flow of humanity. “The term 'opera' translates to 'the work'. “Opera is a celebration of humanity and we would like to encourage everyone to celebrate humanity along with us.” Tickets are on sale now, for more information visit lysteropera.com.au.