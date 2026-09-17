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Opera underdog takes centre stage in Milawa

<p>LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: Bernard Leong-Lokman will inhabit the role of Leporello, in Lyster Opera\\u2019s production of Mozart\\u2019s Don Giovanni at the Milawa Hall. PHOTO: Phil Thomson</p>\\n
<p>LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: Bernard Leong-Lokman will inhabit the role of Leporello, in Lyster Opera\\u2019s production of Mozart\\u2019s Don Giovanni at the Milawa Hall. PHOTO: Phil Thomson</p>\\n

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: Bernard Leong-Lokman will inhabit the role of Leporello, in Lyster Opera’s production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni at the Milawa Hall. PHOTO: Phil Thomson

Bernard Leong-Lokman brings Leporello to life in Lyster Opera's Don Giovanni
Jordan Duursma
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

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