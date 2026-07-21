This weekend, South Wangaratta Fire Brigade will mark 125 years of protecting life and property, a milestone that speaks to the longevity and depth of the country community spirit behind it.

Formed after the devastating fires of Thoona, Killawarra, Wangandary and South Wangaratta, the brigade began with little more than determination, two pumps and six fire-beaters.

Since then, generations of volunteers have answered the call, often leaving their families, farms, workplaces and beds to help people at their most vulnerable.

That service has stretched well beyond South Wangaratta, with members supporting major campaigns from Sydney to Dandenong, Buckland Valley, Black Saturday, Longwood and Walwa.

The brigade's story cites a long list of campaigns and a legacy of putting their hands up when they get the call, but their story is also written in the fathers and sons, families and neighbours who have stood alongside one another and created a culture that has kept new members stepping forward.

Country brigades are among the quiet pillars of regional towns like Wangaratta.

They train, prepare and turn out when needed, usually with little fuss and too little recognition.

The planned upgrade to the Shanley Street station is welcome acknowledgment of what modern volunteer firefighting requires, but the real strength of the brigade remains its people.

As South Wangaratta gathers to celebrate, we thank every current and past member who has helped carry the motto to protect life and property through 125 years of service.

For those interested in volunteering or seeking further information, visit https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/volunteers-careers/volunteer-with-cfa.