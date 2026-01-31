The heartbeat of a community is often found within its cultural hubs, and for the Rural City of Wangaratta, the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre (WPACC) is no exception.

As we look toward the official 2026 season launch it is worth reflecting on just how fortunate we are to have this hub right at our doorstep.

Without a venue of this calibre, Wangaratta would likely be bypassed by the high-quality regional, state and national acts that consider us as a destination.

While attracting high-class acts from far and wide, the facility acts as a great megaphone for our own local talent by providing an environment for regional performers to showcase their work.

In an era of digital screens, it provides a rare physical space where generations gather to share a laugh or a tear.

This social glue is vital for regional wellbeing, transforming a simple night out into a meaningful connection with our neighbours.

The WPACC nurtures a homegrown creative economy and it’s a space where local storytelling is given the dignity of a professional spotlight, fostering a sense of pride and connection that resonates far beyond the foyer.

By giving local students and aspiring performers access to a professional spotlight, it proves that you don’t have to move to a capital city to pursue a creative dream.

Beyond the stage, it draws visitors, supports local hospitality and unites us in shared moments of wonder.

Promoting and attending the WPACC is an investment in our city’s vibrancy, we aren't just lucky to have it; we are a better, more connected community because of it.