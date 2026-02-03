As police renew their search for Australia’s most wanted man in the rugged terrain of the Mount Buffalo National Park this week, the sombre atmosphere within the region is notably different to the one on high alert in late August last year.

A single gunshot heard two hours after the tragic incident in Porepunkah has police narrowing in on an area and a theory they hope can bring closure to this monstrous operation in our backyard.

While the $1 million bounty remains active, the deployment of cadaver dogs and forensic drones backs the “strong belief” police have gained that their fugitive is no longer alive.

But as this search goes on this week and into the future, this is still no time to be a hero.

Police say there is still a risk the suspected armed and dangerous fugitive is in the area alone or being harboured and it’s something we must adhere to and be mindful of.

As has been noted many times, this search is not just about finding a fugitive, it’s about justice and closure.

The Wangaratta community and its surrounds have deep ties to the local law enforcement community and while closure won’t end the tremendous grief suffered by family, friends and the wider community tied to the loss of our fallen officers, it’s the very least they deserve.

The hope is not just for an end to the logistical disruption of the High Country, but for the finality that allows a grieving region to begin healing.