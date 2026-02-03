I refer to the article in last Friday’s Chronicle, regarding removal of the Plane Tree in Swan Street, Wangaratta.

This tree was situated 5 metres from my property boundary and during the 27 years that I have lived at this address, I have had a love hate relationship with its existence.

I may miss the shade it provided in the summer mornings.

I won’t miss the many hours spent raking leaves during autumn, or the intrusion of tree roots into my property, drawing moisture from the garden and causing damage to the front fence, driveway, paths and sewer infrastructure.

I won’t miss the significant risk of reversing into passing traffic while exiting my driveway, as a result of poor line of sight looking left towards Steane Street.

I am amazed that a significant accident hasn’t occurred due to the positioning of this tree, causing narrowing of the roadway on the corner of Swan/Larking Street.

I am relieved that in another five years I won’t have to bear a possible repeat of the $8000 spent, replacing the driveway and paths to my residence, damaged as a result of the intrusion of tree roots.

Roots from this tree evaded the initial tree root barrier and it would only be a matter of time before the same thing happened to the latest barrier, installed within the last 2 years.

Root barriers are an expensive item, costing in the vicinity of $15,000.

Several trips and falls by pedestrian over the years have also necessitated replacement of footpath slabs caused by tree roots.

I understand an assessment from both a civil engineering and arborist perspective was conducted re the viability of this tree to survive the upgrade of this segment of Swan Street.

This tree wasn’t a remnant/indigenous tree and accordingly a planning permit for its removal wasn’t required.

Trees of this magnitude may have been fine in our forefathers’ days when streets were gravel, however they are no longer appropriate, or safe to remain within the trafficable roadway.

Given the scope of works including kerb and channel, replacement of driveway crossovers, construction of a footpath on the One Mile Creek side and reconstruction of this segment of Swan Street, retention of this tree would have been inappropriate.

I understand that when these works are finalised, planting of up to eight trees of a more appropriate species will be conducted and I am looking forward to this eventuating.

Wayne Stafford, Wangaratta

New council CEO a critical empowering opportunity

Eric Douthie's recent 'Letter to Editor' correctly questions the need for transparency re costs of parking and generally undertaking of 'fundamental business' in Wangaratta.

In worsening, challenging economic times, councils need to become more 'self-sufficient' and less dependent on state/federal government handouts and 'finite property rates' in order to maximise current and future local prosperity.

Eric again questions at least two council actions where 'costs and payouts would be in the $110K range' and 'wonders if there are more over the past few years.'

As a 22 year Wangaratta landowner, I personally 'wonder' about the prolonged total cost of the Wangaratta Council 2019 Urban Enterprise Low Density and Rural Living Strategy that has, as of 2026, failed to create a single new Low Density Zone in urban Wangaratta?

The substantial cost of precious employee time and undisclosed financial outlay is unfortunately felt across the broader Wangaratta community with less diverse/affordable 'housing,' constrained population growth, challenging business conditions, increased homelessness and a greater financial reliance on Wangaratta residents.

Fact - since 2017 a one acre low density lot in Wangaratta has risen from $179,000 to a restrictive/stagnant $510,000.

The mechanics of supply versus demand not limited to Wangaratta?

Sadly after eight years, the perplexing decade plus undersupply of low density land in Wangaratta continues?

Little wonder there have been less than 10 land sales in Wangaratta over the past three months (Ref: Realestate.com - Sold Real estate in Wangaratta).

Abundance mindset versus scarcity mindset, parking should not be a divisive issue.

Like Eric, I too 'hope the appointment will be a person with a council and business background who knows the value of a dollar'.

I too hope council looks seriously at local candidates with the trust, knowledge, experience and genuine investment in the unrealised potential and rightful prosperity of Wangaratta.

Residents of Wangaratta and surrounding areas deserve nothing less.

Peter Forsyth, Geelong (Wangaratta ratepayer)