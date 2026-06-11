The Regional Worker Accommodation Fund is one of those outcomes from government policy that glaringly addresses multi-factor issues in housing supply, worker attraction and retention.

In addition to this, the nine new units on Dixon Street that will house key and critical workers at Northeast Health Wangaratta add another layer to the importance of this local accommodation.

The attraction of health workers to regional areas has long been a challenge, and the dramas of the pandemic created obstacles in the attraction and retention of staff.

Add a historical housing crisis, the pool of health workers already living in the region, with job prospects at Wangaratta's largest employer, has limitations.

Organisations like NHW have had to cast their nets wider to fill positions and find skilled workers as the catchment has limited scope.

The opening of worker accommodation on Thursday achieves many positive outcomes in the rural city that will have flow on effects for years to come.

Projects like this build the city's population, attract skilled workers, offer people and their families a home live in, and create dreams of longevity of lives to live in the region.

Workers from all other parts of the state, country or world are more than welcome to our city.

The new professional staff help address the health care needs of people living in the 90,000-person North East catchment.

More staff and more positions filled goes a long way to decrease wait times and provide care when it's needed most.

More developments like this latest accommodation will go a long way in helping city's like Wangaratta take multiple steps forward with service delivery, economically, and socially.