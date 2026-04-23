As we gather together this Saturday, we take time to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice, those who have served, and those who continue to put on a uniform in service of Australia.

Whatever opinions we may hold about governments, policies or rules, ANZAC Day reminds us that we live in a safe country where we are free to live our lives as we choose because of the sacrifices made by our Diggers and the families who stood beside them.

ANZAC Day is also deeply about community.

This will be evident across Wangaratta and the wider district as people come together at dawn services, marches and memorials.

In Wangaratta, the organisation of this year’s ANZAC Day march has been strengthened by the newly established RSL Sub-Branch Annexe, helping streamline commemorations and opening a new space where local military history can be shared with the public.

We see the same spirit further afield in Eldorado, where locals will once again walk together before sunrise from the pub to the memorial.

The community dawn service, helped establish by Vietnam veteran David Ellis, has grown into a powerful tradition shaped by remembrance, care and connection.

Children wearing their grandparents’ medals stand alongside veterans and families, united in quiet reflection.

At the Wangaratta RSL, historic replica guidons of the 8th/13th and 20th Victoria Mounted Rifles are now on display, bringing regimental history back to the heart of the region.

Their return ensures local service and sacrifice remain visible and accessible to all.

Whether gathered in town streets, country halls or at a memorial, ANZAC Day is about remembering together.

Lest we forget.