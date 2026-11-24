There’s a nation where carbon emissions are irrelevant. This is the hippopotamus hiding in the climate-kitchen. The whole world keeps walking past, apoplectic about how big the mice in the pantry are. We spend trillions of dollars tracking them, giving them Ozempic to slim them down, and complaining about the smell, but nobody asks the hippo to shift. China mined 4.66 billion tonnes of coal in 2025, compared with 4.39 billion tonnes for the entire rest of the world. That’s 51.5 per cent of global coal production. Yet last week, thousands of people flew in fossil fueled jet planes to Turkiye to sit in rooms warmed with fossil fuels and talk about the climate mice that threaten the world. Life on Earth is ending but no one cares enough to start an action group to deal with the biggest cause of the catastrophe. Where are the little stickers on items warning of big Chinese coal production embedded in these products? Keep in mind the claimed economic benefits rest on the assumption the cost of electricity falls. If it rises then this transition becomes an engine of job destruction. Mike Burston, Myrrhee Looking for substance behind candidates' brochures Sorry Tim, for making fun of your briefcase. While searching for policies and achievements, I completely overlooked all the promises you’ve stuffed into it. Your latest letterbox drop claims you’re delivering for Wangaratta; your “proof” is a series of promises marked with big, bold ticks. Perhaps you don’t understand the difference between delivering a promise and delivering on a promise. Or perhaps you hope we don’t. It was nice that you made time for Roxanne Bodsworth (Chronicle letters, 23 October). Listening to constituents and advocating for their needs is surely what we should expect from our local MP. Which makes it disappointing to read Vivianne King's account of her experience (Chronicle letters, 21 October). Surely everyone deserves a hearing? Is being a good bloke with a briefcase full of promises enough? Not sorry, James. You’re in One Nation. Your party certainly finds some unusual candidates. There's the fellow apparently keen to grab his sword and shield, mount his noble steed and refight the Crusades (The Age, 15 October). Then there's the former candidate for Preston whose reported comments about Hitler and the Holocaust were so offensive that even One Nation disendorsed him. Warren Pickering defended One Nation’s candidate selection standards. What standards, exactly? Steve Manning’s not a career politician; he’s the community Independent for Ovens Valley. He's a local tradesman, TAFE teacher and former football coach who has demonstrated his commitment to the community through his work with Project 365 and his advocacy against family violence. That's a background worth taking seriously. He promises to be accessible, available and accountable. Ticks on a brochure aren’t achievements. Trust has to be earned. Jeff Faithfull, Wangaratta