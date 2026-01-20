With continuing debate over parking and council finances, now would be the perfect time for council to release all numbers related to parking in the city - a balance sheet style with costs and income.

Revenue from parking is listed but fines are under penalty point system with no dollar value.

I think the current contract with the Co Store parking is the main reason behind it all.

A contract that needs the details released so ratepayers know what is going on.

There are many areas the council can reduce costs including senior staff who do not reside in the shire having cars and fuel cards provided.

I wonder about costs of employment and how staff are appointed, and which department of council has the highest turnover of staff and why?

I am aware of two actions involving council where costs and payouts would be in the $110k range, and I wonder if there are more over the past few years.

High turnover also costs more for the training of staff replacements.

I'm not saying certain projects are not worthwhile, but can they honestly say Grit and Resilience along with the Reconciliation Action Plan should be a council initiative?

Federal and state governments are doing ample in these area's even after the Voice was voted down by the population.

Social engineering is not the domain of council.

A new CEO will be appointed shortly and with that I hope the appointment will be a person from a council and business background who knows the value of a dollar.

Council also has a respect (Unreasonable Conduct Policy) which lets people know how they should treat members of council and councillors.

This needs to be a two-way street as not every word from the council staff and councillors is gospel.

I certainly hope during the interview process for the new CEO they look seriously at local candidates with the knowledge and experience who are invested in the shire.

Eric Douthie, Wangaratta

Community strength shines through during devastating fires

In times of crisis, our true character is revealed, and once again the people of the Ovens Valley and North East Victoria have shown extraordinary strength, compassion and resilience.

As bushfires have impacted parts of our region, placing immense strain on families, farmers and communities, we have witnessed an overwhelming display of courage and generosity from both our emergency services and the broader community.

I want to sincerely thank our CFA volunteers, Forest Fire Management Victoria crews, and all emergency personnel who have worked relentlessly on the ground.

Many faced dangerous conditions, long hours and extreme fatigue, yet never wavered in their commitment to protecting lives, property and our natural environment.

At times with challenging weather conditions, it was these crews on the frontline, including locals who made a critical difference.

Their determination and bravery undoubtedly prevented further devastation.

These volunteers represent the very best of our region.

Their willingness to put others first, often at great personal risk, deserves our deepest respect and appreciation.

In the days following the fires, the kindness shown by our community has been nothing short of remarkable.

Offers of support have poured in, providing vital help and comfort to those affected.

To everyone who has contributed, on the fire ground or through acts of generosity and care, thank you.

I am immensely proud to represent a community that stands shoulder to shoulder in difficult times.

Together, we will recover and move forward.

Tim McCurdy, Nationals’ MP for Ovens Valley