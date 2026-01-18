Whilst some of council’s decisions regarding car parking fees are a debatable point with ratepayers, we are told how gracious they are in giving free parking for a month at Christmas time.

However, when in Shepparton last week we discovered that their council gives two months free parking at Christmas time.

How interesting.

Doug Brockfield, Milawa

Community strength shines through during devastating fires

In times of crisis, our true character is revealed, and once again the people of the Ovens Valley and north-east Victoria have shown extraordinary strength, compassion and resilience.

As bushfires have impacted parts of our region, placing immense strain on families, farmers and communities, we have witnessed an overwhelming display of courage and generosity from both our emergency services and the broader community.

I want to sincerely thank our CFA volunteers, Forest Fire Management Victoria crews, and all emergency personnel who have worked relentlessly on the ground.

Many faced dangerous conditions, long hours and extreme fatigue, yet never wavered in their commitment to protecting lives, property and our natural environment.

At times with challenging weather conditions, it was these crews on the frontline, including locals who made a critical difference.

Their determination and bravery undoubtedly prevented further devastation.

These volunteers represent the very best of our region.

Their willingness to put others first, often at great personal risk, deserves our deepest respect and appreciation.

In the days following the fires, the kindness shown by our community has been nothing short of remarkable.

Offers of support have poured in, providing vital help and comfort to those affected.

To everyone who has contributed, on the fireground or through acts of generosity and care, thank you.

I am immensely proud to represent a community that stands shoulder to shoulder in difficult times.

Together, we will recover and move forward.

Tim McCurdy, Ovens Valley MP

New year, new focus on rural health

As the new year begins, rural and remote Australians are being encouraged to take a moment to check in on their health - and make preventative care a priority for the year ahead.

Whether it’s booking a routine check-up or following up on a lingering concern, now is an ideal time to schedule an appointment with a local Rural Generalist (RG).

The start of the year offers a natural opportunity to refocus on long-term health.

Many of us make New Year’s resolutions that come and go.

Prioritising your health is one of the most important commitments you can make.

We all lead busy lives, but taking the time to check in on your health - rather than ignoring those aches, pains or warning signs - can make a real difference.

The data is clear: the further people live from metropolitan centres, the greater their risk of chronic conditions such as heart and kidney disease, diabetes, stroke and some cancers.

Where you live should not determine how healthy you are.

But we know that for rural and remote Australians, health risks increase with distance from major cities.

The good news is that rural and remote communities have access to highly skilled local Rural Generalists - doctors trained to deliver comprehensive, continuous care close to home.

Rural Generalists provide a broad scope of care that goes well beyond standard general practice.

This includes chronic disease management, women’s and men’s health, preventive screening, emergency care mental health support, and more - all tailored to the needs of their communities.

Booking a health check early can help detect issues sooner, reduce the need for hospitalisation and support people to stay active and well.

Put preventative care on your to-do list before something else gets priority.

Dr Rod Martin, Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine

Protect our farmer families and food produce

Dear Prime Minister, Federal Opposition leader, state premiers, state opposition leaders and MPs across Australia.

We are farmers, producers, agricultural workers and regional community members.

Over the past week we have experienced fire emergencies across Victoria.

Heatwave conditions have contributed to dried out landscapes, as bushfires have swept through farming districts; wreaking havoc across communities, destroying farmland, infrastructure and livestock.

Around the country, the cumulative impacts continue to mount.

Flooding in Queensland has inundated grazing country, devastating graziers and causing significant stock losses, while severe rainfall deficiencies persist in other parts of the country.

These events are part of an unmistakable pattern of worsening extremes which are becoming more likely as a result of climate pollution.

These are the signals of climate change.

When disaster strikes; it’s us, our families, our friends, our neighbours and our communities that volunteer and step up – time and time again.

But the impacts keep adding up.

We need strong, decisive action to drive down emissions this decade and protect farming families and our food supply. The scale of our collective response must match the scale of the climate challenge.

We call on politicians of all colours and across all levels of government to:

Commit to climate policy that aligns with the science; rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the economy this decade and chart a pathway to net zero that protects regional Australia;

Improve investment and coordination of adaptation and resilience support for rural communities, including the establishment of a national, cross sectoral climate adaptation authority designed to proactively and coherently facilitate evidence led climate adaptation;

Centre regional communities in the clean energy build out. Recognising that regional Australia is central to the shift to clean energy, ensure that communities have a say in the design, investment and economic opportunity coming to the region;.

Commit to accountability and genuine collaboration with farmers and rural communities to support adaptation to climate risk, build resilience, and secure the long-term viability of Australian agriculture and the landscapes it depends on.

Farmers stand ready to be partners in solutions that protect our land, our communities and our economy.

It’s time for leadership, grounded in science, guided by evidence, and committed to the future of rural Australia.

Verity Morgan-Schmidt, CEO Farmers for Climate Action