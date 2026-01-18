For many years now, the Black Dog Ride has become a vital pillar in our community’s effort to tackle the silence surrounding depression and suicide prevention.

It’s One Dayer is returning to the region in March, and the importance of the event can’t be overstated.

For many in rural Victoria, the "black dog" isn't just a metaphor; it is a lived reality compounded by isolation and a shortage of local clinicians.

As local coordinator Leon Carter aptly notes, meaningful change starts at the grassroots level.

The event serves as a visual, high-octane reminder that no one has to face their struggles in solitude.

By putting these conversations on two wheels and taking them to the bitumen, the ride strips away the stigma that often prevents people from reaching out for help.

One of the most compelling reasons to support the Wangaratta leg is the Black Dog Ride Grant Program.

The majority of funds raised are funneled back into regional areas, supporting lifelines like the Men’s Shed, local schools, and the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

When you register or donate, you aren't just funding a national office; you are investing in the safety net that catches our own neighbors.

You don’t need a motorcycle to participate; you can buy a piece of merch, or simply show up to cheer the convoy.

In a world that can often feel disconnected, the One Dayer is our chance to unite, show compassion, and prove that the Wangaratta community always looks out for its own.