As the smoke passes over the horizon and major, out of control bushfires are slowly contained, the focus has quickly shifted to the state government’s management of our fire authority and prevention of these natural disasters.

But prevention isn’t just about clearing scrub, it’s about the tools we give our defenders.

On the back of the release of the delayed financial figures of the 2024-25 CFA annual report, the state government is saying the CFA are better funded and resourced than ever, and there’s figures that suggest that.

But those behind the wheel of the tankers on the front line, like Wangaratta’s Garry Nash, are predicting a major calamity on our hands if hundreds of out-of-date appliances and a $50m deficit is not addressed.

Both parties are looking at the same authority but seeing two completely different realities.

This lack of transparency certainly for the CFA on where exactly the Emergency Service Volunteer Fund Levy funds will be spent and the delay in releasing 2024-25 CFA Annual Report by the state government have added fuel to the political fire raging at present; it is a safety risk.

While Mr Nash rightly applauds the courage of volunteers and community members, courage should not be a substitute for safe, modern equipment.

This clear rift between the government and the volunteers of the ‘Country’ Fire Authority has been there for some time and it can’t be allowed to go on.

The safety of regional Victoria deserves better and an independent mediator is the first step towards mending this transparency gap.