Council sends a clear message – community input is not valued

It was with great disappointment that I watched Tuesday’s council meeting and saw council not support a Reconciliation Action Plan for our rural city. Reconciliation Action Plans act as an organisation’s recognition of the need to address outcome gaps between First Nations and non-First Nations Australians. It commits organisations to meaningful actions within the scope of its powers to closing these gaps. The draft Reconciliation Action Plan presented to council was the result of wide community consultation, with particularly strong engagement from local Aboriginal organisations. However, the plan and the work that had gone into developing it was met by councillors with indifference, dismissiveness and disdain, particularly from councillors who chose to repeat widely debunked claims about how much government funding is directed to First Nations peoples. While councillors Fuller and Winters are applauded for supporting its adoption, the decision to reject the plan sends a clear message to the community that some councillors do not value the work that council officers and the community put into shaping our city’s direction, much less council’s relationship with First Nations residents. When councillors commission a consultation process and then dismiss its outcomes with less than 25 minutes discussion, the question now arises – why should we bother engaging in future processes when our input is treated so poorly? Councillors who rejected the plan have done a great disservice to council’s reputation. James Cameron, Wangaratta A disappointing step backwards for reconciliation It is deeply disappointing that the Rural City of Wangaratta Council voted down the Draft Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) after years of development and consultation. Council officers recommended adopting the Reflect RAP as a practical, accountable framework—developed under Reconciliation Australia’s guidance—to embed reconciliation into everyday practice. Only two councillors supported it. The remainder backed an alternative motion that simply continues current practice, without the guidance or accountability a formal RAP provides. Council states it is committed to “meaningful acts of reconciliation” and to celebrating First Nations culture, as outlined in its 2025–2029 Council Plan. Rejecting a formal reconciliation framework raises serious questions about how this decision aligns with that commitment. Equally concerning is how community feedback was handled. During consultation, council received 73 written submissions, with 87 per cent supporting the Draft RAP. At drop-in information sessions, 30 participants expressed support, with only one alternative view. Local Aboriginal organisations were also consulted. Despite this clear and documented support, some councillors relied instead on anecdotal conversations with unnamed individuals. If council undertakes formal consultation, those results should meaningfully inform its decisions—not be overshadowed by undocumented personal impressions. The Draft RAP was more than a document; it was an opportunity for council to further strengthen genuine commitment to listening, learning and working respectfully with First Nations communities. Rejecting it, despite strong community support, is a disappointing step backwards and raises broader concerns about whether community consultation truly informs certain councillors’ decisions. Regardless of people’s views on the RAP, the core issue remains: consultation is not meaningful if it is only valued when the answer is convenient. Mandy Hogan, Wangaratta I'm voting for Steve Manning and here is why Recently I’ve noticed increased coverage of Tim McCurdy (MLA, Ovens Valley) in the Wangaratta Chronicle. There must be an election coming up. On August 26, Tim mentioned Helen Haines several times. Helen is our federal representative in Canberra. You are our current state representative in the Victorian Parliament Tim. Helen can’t influence Victorian legislation but you can. Well, maybe that’s harder than we realise in a big political party. As a member of the National Party, Tim is told how to vote by the Liberal/National Coalition, whether the outcome is good for the people of the Ovens Valley electorate or not. It makes the news when one of Tim’s party crosses the floor. It happens rarely. Tim acknowledged that he has been the member for Ovens Valley for a long time. Perhaps too long? Community endorsed Independent candidate for the Ovens Valley, Steve Manning, will bring fresh eyes and renewed vigor to the Ovens Valley from Bright to Cobram. He is a genuine communicator, an electrician, a trade teacher, a family man, a sports coach and has shown leadership in support of the vulnerable on issues such as mental health, the prevention of family violence and more. I believe Steve has what it takes to listen to differing views, and represent the community with integrity. He will work hard and carefully search for the facts within his own community, rather than playing big party politics and being beholden to the vested interests of corporate lobbyists. The Labor Party in Victoria has been wasteful and its integrity is questionable. The Coalition has been so busy squabbling amongst themselves they have not held Labor to account until very recently. Surprise surprise, there is an election looming. I’m voting for community Independent Steve Manning in November. It's time for a change. Clare Grogan, Wangaratta South