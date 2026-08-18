While we are still a few months away from November, voters in the Ovens Valley now officially have an option when they head to the ballot box.

Independent candidate Steve Manning has put his hand up to contest the seat, giving local voters an alternative to incumbent Nationals MP Tim McCurdy, who is seeking a fifth term.

While Mr McCurdy undoubtedly holds a strong position as the regional favourite, democratic accountability relies on individuals willing to put themselves forward, present competing ideas, and keep established parties in check.

Recent political history across the country demonstrates that the assumption of a "safe seat" is becoming far less meaningful.

In today’s political landscape, often dominated by provocative headlines and carefully managed messaging, it is perhaps more important than ever to encourage candidates who can clearly articulate their vision and stand by their commitments.

The Ovens Valley faces an array of pressing local issues, from deteriorating road infrastructure and housing affordability to major regional renewable energy projects.

Local residents deserve representatives who are willing to advocate fiercely for the community's needs across a broad spectrum of policy areas.

As the campaign unfolds, the candidate field will likely expand to include representatives from parties like One Nation, who are expected to have a much more pronounced presence in the electorate than in previous years.

It will be an interesting watch on whether other parties like Labor and The Greens come forward with a candidate.

As more names enter the race, voters must make a concerted effort to engage with their platforms, push them further on their policies, and evaluate their vision before casting an informed vote in November.