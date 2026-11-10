Difference between delivering and taking credit

Tim McCurdy’s latest letterbox drop claims to show how he has been “delivering for Ovens Valley”. It has a very attractive map identifying over 50 projects from the last four years worth over $173 million. Underneath is written, “Tim McCurdy MP Delivering for Ovens Valley”. The clear implication is that Mr McCurdy is responsible for or in some way contributed to all of these projects. Why else would the pages be designed this way? Unfortunately, the implication does not bear up to scrutiny. A few examples will do. • The Bright Waste Water Treatment Plant Upgrade ($20 million) was, according to North East Water, funded from its own revenue sources. • The Everton Hall and Sports Complex Community Asset Committee received a Tiny Towns grant for $5500 for acoustic curtains. Tiny Towns grants are competitive grants judged by specific criteria. The application would have been submitted by the Community Asset Committee. On his own website, Mr McCurdy congratulated Tiny Town grant winners by acknowledging the “hardworking community groups and volunteers who invested countless hours into preparing applications and advocating for their towns”. He recognised it was the work of others who secured Tiny Town grants. There's a considerable difference between a project being delivered in our electorate and Mr McCurdy delivering it. • The Ovens River Sewer Pump Station is listed in the brochure $9 million, which was the original budget figure, but this was revised down to $6.835 million. According to State Capital Program Budget Paper No. 4, $5 million is still to be spent. Even if you played a role in securing funding for this project, you should get the figures right. Mr McCurdy is perfectly entitled to tell voters what he has achieved. But surely voters are equally entitled to know the difference between projects he helped deliver and projects for which he did not. He should tell us which of these projects he actually helped deliver. References: Bright Waste Water Treatment Plant Upgrade: https://haveyoursay.newater.com.au/bright-porepunkah-waste-water-treatment-plant-upgrade. Ovens River Sewer Pump Station: State Capital Program Budget Paper No. 4, p167. (2024-25-bp4---state-capital-program-.pdf). The Everton Hall and Sports Complex Community Asset Committee: Department of Jobs, Skills, Industry and Regions – Responses to Questions on Notice, 2024-25 Financial and Performance Outcomes (djsir-fro-2024_25-qon.pdf). https://www.timmccurdy.com.au/media-centre/twelve-ovens-valley-projects-share-in-tiny-towns-funding Tim McCurdy, has congratulated the efforts of a powerhouse community campaign that’s secured funding for long overdue improvements at Mount Hotham https://vic.nationals.org.au/media-releases/mount-hotham-secures-funding/ The projects include projects for the CFA (over $1million) and primary and secondary schools (over $46 million). The centre pages are headed “The last four years look like …” Paul Walker, Wangaratta There’s still time to take on The Longest Day Hundreds of Victorian golfers are taking to the fairways as part of Cancer Council Victoria’s The Longest Day, with registrations remaining open for golfers keen to get involved and raise vital funds for cancer research before the end of the year. Monday 9 November marked the official day of The Longest Day, a golf fundraising challenge which sees participants complete 36, 54 or 72 holes of golf in a single day while raising money to support Cancer Council Victoria's cancer research, prevention and support services. Already, almost 500 teams have signed up at more than 60 golf clubs across Victoria, with participants hoping to raise more than $1.1 million by the end of this year’s campaign. Importantly, while Monday was the official event day, golfers can still take on The Longest Day anytime throughout November and December. It's a reminder that golfers across the state can still sign up get involved. Whether you're an experienced golfer or simply looking for a new challenge with friends, every participant helps fund cancer research, prevention programs and support services for Victorians affected by cancer. One in two Victorians will be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85, which is why community fundraising initiatives such as The Longest Day are so important. Research is changing what's possible. Advances in screening, early detection and treatment are helping more people survive cancer than ever before, but there’s still much more work to do. Last year, more than 6600 golfers across Australia raised more than $3.5 million through The Longest Day, helping fund world-class cancer research and support services. With cancer remaining the leading cause of death in Victoria and 33 Victorians dying from the disease each day, community support was critical. Every round played and every dollar raised helps fund the next generation of cancer breakthroughs. We're incredibly grateful to everyone taking part today and encourage any golfers who haven't yet signed up to rally their mates, lock in a date and get involved. Victorian golfers can register now and complete their challenge anytime during November and December by visiting longestday.org.au. Lyrian Fleming-Parsley, Cancer Council Victoria