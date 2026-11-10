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Opinion

Difference between delivering and taking credit

Scrutinising the finer detail in the state election
Wangaratta Chronicle
November 10, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 6 November, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 6 November, 2026
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