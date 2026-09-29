Electrifying home? Better call Saul

I want to share with readers my discovery of Electric Saul, an incredibly useful AI tool for home electrification which has been developed under the nationwide banner of Rewiring Australia by its co-founder Dr Saul Griffith, a respected Australian engineer, inventor, author and authority on all things electrification. Once I’d created a home profile on Electric Saul including details such as home type, number of occupants, current heating and hot water, cooktop, whether I have solar, battery and electric vehicles - it guided me through important things to consider, like household needs, rebates, service backup, local availability, accredited suppliers/installers, product life and comparative costs. I chose to create a personalised account so I could return multiple times as I journeyed through the process, and build on the history of previous online conversations. For a novice like myself, who had pestered multiple suppliers for quotes and then become paralysed by the confusing amount of choice and variation, Electric Saul was a game changer. It was super helpful in guiding my decisions about which steps to prioritise, taking into account the age of my appliances and my budget priorities. It reassured me that I could do things one at the time, but in a recommended order. It was also useful in using my responses to refine its guidance and help arm me with important questions to ask a supplier/installer. Electric Saul provides practical advice in plain language, real time and in a local context - a combination that has gained the trust and endorsement of Electrify Wangaratta (a project of Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability). Hence the link to Electric Saul has become their strongly recommended pathway to guiding your home electrification journey and providing an answer to virtually any question you might have. Google or navigate to the Electric Saul link on www.wlsi.org.au to get started or come along to the Bright Ideas Drop in session at Wangaratta Library on Tuesday, 6 October between 10am -12pm for a friendly chat about saving energy and home electrification with RCOW’s Environment and Sustainability team and Electrify Wangaratta. Jill Lindquist, Wangaratta Join in the Ride for Kids this October Ride for the Kids is Australia’s leading cycling challenge which runs across October to raise vital funds for kids with childhood brain conditions and the challenges faced by their families. In 2026 Brainwave is celebrating 30 years of funding for essential therapy, life-saving equipment, and moments of joy for the more than 1900 children and their families supported by Brainwave. Every kilometre ridden and dollar raised will support the ever-increasing number of families approaching Brainwave Australia for support. The importance of Ride for the Kids as a means to support these families can’t be overstated. This October everyone can ride on the road, at the gym, on an indoor trainer, around their neighbourhood, with their workplace, family, school, cycling group or as part of a team. No one needs to be an elite cyclist, you just need a bike and a goal. All proceeds raised from Ride for the Kids will go directly to Brainwave Australia, the only national charity that supports kids and families impacted by childhood brain conditions. Thirty years ago, Josephine Nicholls faced every parent’s greatest fear. Her young son was diagnosed with a brain tumour, and life changed overnight. The uncertainty, the exhaustion, and the long hospital days became part of her world. But from that experience came something extraordinary. Thirty years later, Josephine’s son, Nic Cox, is now an adult and a father and the patron of Brainwave, the not for profit Josephine started. Josephine decided that no family should ever have to face the same challenges she did on their own. Out of that decision, Brainwave Australia was born. What began as a small network of parents supporting one another has grown into a national organisation that continues to change lives. Brainwave was the first organisation of its kind in Australia, and 30 years later it remains unique. It is still the only charity that supports children with brain conditions and their families right across the country. For more information on Ride for the Kids in October and to register as a participant visit rideforthekids.org.au. Kristin Flanagan, Brainwave Australia, director fundraising