Words fail but what a shocking Sunday at Bondi beach.

If this doesn't wake up all genuine Australians nothing will.

Listening to our Prime Minister and the NSW Premier who were so condescending.

Two years in and we are sick of words and absolutely no action and ineffective laws.

The long and short of all this, if our Prime Minister had said 'no' two years ago and put a total stop to this hate none of this would have happened.

Pat Cushway, Wangaratta

Soft laws and leadership to blame for Bondi tragedy

After the Bondi massacre all (Prime Minister) Albanese can come up with is to change the gun laws.

No matter what the changes are, people who want to shoot someone will acquire a gun.

I think many permanent residence Muslim people would have been horrified by the shooting as Muslims have lived peacefully in Australia since the 1850s.

There are more important issues which need to be debated and laws changed but federal and state Labor needs to answer the question why they allowed demonstrations every weekend for over two years.

Tony Burke needs to answer the questions of ISIS brides returning to Australia - why we bought out Palestinian people when countries bordering the conflict area refuse to take them.

He has treated us like mushrooms.

Our Prime Minister did not attend the first funeral like many other dignitaries who were in attendance.

This is a time when we need leadership which was not forthcoming.

It would appear he feels guilty for what has happened and should resign immediately.

I would bring in retrospective law that anyone who is not a permanent citizen who promotes violence publicly is deported immediately.

By having it on social media they have admitted to the crime.

There is another important law which needs to be introduced and that is regarding people on temporary visas who commit a serious crime such as murder, rape, are also deported.

I realise the present legal system makes it hard but while deportees go through all the legal process they are housed safely in Nauru and all legal costs are not to be funded using legal aid.

These low lights may have broken state laws but have shown why they are not welcome in this country and immigration laws should take precedence.

John Walker, North Wangaratta

Top tips to keep your pet safe this Christmas

RSPCA Victoria has shared the best ways to keep your pet safe this holiday season and avoid common Christmas dangers.

During the festive season, we are reminding families of the potential hazards being brought into the home.

Traditional Christmas treats, like fruitcake, pudding, chocolate and alcohol, can be toxic to pets.

Cooked bones from turkey or ham can easily splinter and cause damage to the throat and intestines.

While it may be tempting to offer your pet any leftovers of processed meats or barbecue off cuts, they are often very high in fat and can lead to pancreatitis.

It’s not only food we need to think about – popular festive plants and flowers, like poinsettias, mistletoe, aloe vera, holly, and lilies, are toxic for our pets and can be life-threatening without urgent treatment.

Offering a long-lasting snack to your furry friend and keeping them away from any dangerous foods and plants can save you from making a Christmas Day trip to the emergency room.

Many Christmas decorations are made of glass, metal or hard plastics, and if they break, not only can they cause cuts to paws, but any swallowed items can lead to choking or internal injuries.

A Christmas tree can also look like a giant scratching post or climbing frame for our cats, so make sure it is tightly secured.

Having unfamiliar people over can also cause anxious behaviours in our pets.

Interacting with large groups of people or meeting many new faces can be an overwhelming experience for your pet.

Having a safe space for them to retreat to for some rest and quiet time is a great way to make sure they feel comfortable.

For further advice on how to keep your pets safe this Christmas, visit rspcavic.org/learn/12-tips-to-keep-your-pet-safe-and-healthy-this-christmas.

Dr Melissa Meehan, RSPCA Victoria director of veterinary services